Gajar Ka Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

Ingredients:

Carrots (grated) – 1 kg

Milk – 1 liter

Sugar – 1 cup (adjust as needed)

Ghee (clarified butter) – 4 tablespoons

Cardamom powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Cashews – 10 to 12

Almonds – 10 to 12, slivered

Raisins – 2 tablespoons

Instructions:

Wash, peel, and finely grate the carrots.

In a deep pan, boil the milk and add the grated carrots. Stir well.

Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the milk is absorbed by the carrots.

Add sugar and mix thoroughly. Continue cooking until the mixture thickens.

Stir in the ghee and cook on low heat until the halwa turns glossy and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Add cardamom powder for flavor and mix well.

In a small pan, heat a bit of ghee and fry the cashews, almonds, and raisins until golden. Add these to the halwa and stir.

Serve warm or at room temperature as a dessert.

Notes:

For a richer texture, replace part of the milk with condensed milk.

The recipe can be halved or doubled as needed.

This recipe is free to use and share under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

Credit: Traditional Indian Recipes.

