Vi Tops 4G Voice, Gaming, and Download Speed Experience in Gujarat: Opensignal Report

Ahmedabad, Dec 26: Leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), today announced that it has been recognized in Opensignal’s 4G Network Experience Report November 2024* which examines the 4G experience of 4G users. As per the Opensignal report, Vi tops 4G user’s 4G Data Speed, Voice App, and Gaming experience and these wins highlight its network superiority in the state.

This recognition reflects Vi’s sustained efforts to enhance network performance across the Gujarat circle. As part of these efforts, operating on the L900, L2100 and L2500 spectrum bands, Vi has significantly increased its 4G capacity in the region and operates across more than 13000 network locations ensuring seamless network coverage and faster internet speeds for the users.

In recent months, Vi has added new layers of 900 Mhz spectrum in nearly 4500 locations to deliver a stronger indoor coverage experience for its users. Vi has also deployed 2100 Mhz and 2500 Mhz spectrum on nearly 3700 locations in the region for seamless connectivity and enhanced speeds. These enhancements have increased the overall network capacity by more than 15% and as a result of that, Data speed in the region has increased by nearly 28% in the circle.

Speaking on the occasion Sukanta Das, Cluster Business Head- Gujarat, Vodafone Idea commented, “We are thrilled to be recognized for our outstanding performance in Gujarat. This achievement reflects our continuous investments in strengthening our network and ensuring seamless connectivity for our customers. We remain committed to delivering excellence in connectivity.”

Vi strives to continuously enhance its customer offerings and deliver superior digital experiences. Through a range of innovative initiatives, including ongoing network upgrades, enhanced service quality, and tailored solutions, Vi is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

Some of its recent offerings include:

Vi SuperHero Recharges: Vi customers can enjoy unlimited data for half a day from 12AM to 12PM everyday, along with other exclusive benefits like weekend data rollover and data delight.

o Unlimited High Speed Data half day, every day from 12am – 12pm

o Weekend Data Rollover: Lets users can carry forward unused weekday data and use it during the weekend

o Data Delight: Offering upto 2GB extra data/ month, over and above their daily data quota at no extra cost.

Vi Guarantee Program: Designed for 5G and new 4G smartphone users, this program ensures 130GB of guaranteed extra data over a year, with 10GB credited every 28 days for 13 consecutive cycles. Prepaid customers with recharge packs worth ₹299 and above can avail of this benefit.

Vi Max Postpaid -Choice: Vi’s ‘Choice’ is the only proposition in the industry that gives customers full control with the freedom to opt for exclusive lifestyle benefits that are relevant to them. With ‘Choice’, customers can choose from an array of benefits from four different categories like Entertainment, Food, Travel, and Mobile Security, as per their requirement or interest.

o Eligible plans include Individual postpaid plans priced at Rs. 451, Rs. 551, and Rs. 751, as well as Family postpaid plans priced at Rs. 701, Rs. 1051, Rs. 1201, and Rs. 1401.

Notes:

*Based on Opensignal – India: 4G Network Experience Report, November 2024 independent analysis of 4G users’ mobile measurements 4G users recorded during the period 1st June – 29th August 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.