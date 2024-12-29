National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal Set to Showcase India’s Rich Maritime Legacy

Union Ministers and Gujarat CM Review Progress of World-Class Edutainment Facility, Targeting Global Tourism and Maritime Education

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Dec 29: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal along with the Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel made a joint review to assess the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC)on Saturday.

Under the Sagarmala Programme, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. This world-class facility will showcase India’s maritime heritage from ancient to modern times, adopting an innovative “edutainment” approach using cutting-edge technology to spread awareness and attract international tourists.

Lothal, a prominent city of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation dating back to 2400 BCE, holds historical significance for its advanced dockyard, thriving trade, and renowned bead-making industry. Artifacts such as seals, tools, and pottery unearthed by archaeologists reveal a rich cultural and economic history, making it a pivotal site of the Harappan civilisation.

The Ministers toured key project landmarks, including INS Nishank, the Lothal Jetty Walkway, and the Museum Block. They also interacted with onsite workers to understand their challenges and progress. Sonowal expressed satisfaction with the significant milestones achieved in civil infrastructure development, noting that the project is advancing on schedule.

Boosting Local Involvement and National Heritage

A key focus of the review was the integration of local communities into the project’s development. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “We are committed to ensuring that the NMHC is completed on time and to the highest standards. This project will boost tourism, provide a platform for maritime education, and foster collaboration between India’s maritime community and the global industry. It is a crucial step toward making India a leading maritime nation.”

Highlighted the socio-economic impact of the project, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “This project will create employment, foster skill development, and empower the youth of Gujarat. The NMHC is a project of national importance, offering tremendous opportunities for growth and learning in the maritime sector. The visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji has ensured that India remains on course towards all round development of the country and that the people reap the fruit of India’s developmental story.”

The NMHC is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s maritime legacy, harmonising cultural and historical significance with economic and educational development. With 65% of Phase 1A already completed, the project is on track to meet its timeline and establish itself as a global beacon of maritime heritage.

The Government of India remains steadfast in its commitment to the success of the NMHC, which is expected to boost Gujarat’s tourism economy and solidify India’s position as a maritime leader on the world stage.

The National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) in Lothal, Gujarat, is set to become an international tourist hotspot, celebrating India’s rich maritime legacy. Spanning from ancient civilisations to modern times, the complex will use a unique blend of education and entertainment, incorporating the latest technology to immerse visitors in the country’s maritime history.

Designed as a world-class destination under the Sagarmala Programme, NMHC aims to showcase India’s naval achievements and cultural connections through interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art displays, and engaging storytelling. This initiative is poised to not only preserve India’s maritime heritage but also to attract global tourists and foster a deeper appreciation of its historical significance. T.K. Ramachandran, IAS, Secretary, MoPSW; Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman-DPA, Senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, the Ministry of Defence (Navy and Coast Guard), the Government of Gujarat, renowned architect Hafeez Contractor, and Tata Projects Ltd also joined the review.