CARS24 elevates Mr. Himanshu Ratnoo as CEO of Used Cars India

Ahmedabad, Dec 30: In a strategic move to strengthen its leadership, CARS24, India’s leading autotech platform, has elevated Himanshu Ratnoo to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Used Cars India.

The announcement was made by Vikram Chopra, Founder and CEO of CARS24, in an internal email to the organization.

In his new role, Ratnoo will oversee the company’s C2B and retail operations, focusing on scaling growth and driving innovation. Renowned for his “founder mindset,” Ratnoo has played a pivotal role in CARS24’s success, His transformative initiatives include the development of franchise models, lead monetization strategies, and a revamped approach to luxury car transactions.

Additionally, he has successfully expanded value-added services that enhance customer experiences, aligning with CARS24’s vision to simplify car ownership.

Chopra commended Ratnoo’s leadership, emphasizing his alignment with the company’s core values and his vision to make car ownership seamless and rewarding.

The CARS24 team congratulates Ratnoo as he takes on this significant role, leading the company into its next phase of growth.