Waaree Energies Begins Trial Run at India’s Largest Solar Cell Facility in Chikli, Gujarat

BILKULONLINE

Chikhli (Gujarat), Jan 6: Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar PV module manufacturer, proudly announces the commencement of trial production at its state-of-the-art 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat.

This milestone marks a significant leap in India’s journey toward self-reliance in renewable energy manufacturing, setting new benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, supply chain integration and manufacturing at scale. Furthermore, at 5.4 GW capacity, it attains position as India’s largest advanced solar cell manufacturing plant.

The cell plant is a demonstration of Waaree’s vision of fostering backward integration in the solar energy ecosystem. By focusing on indigenous solar cell manufacturing, Waaree continually aims to reduce reliance on imports, stabilize costs amidst global supply chain fluctuations, and position India as a global powerhouse in clean energy production. This facility, equipped to produce high-efficiency solar cells, not only meets the burgeoning domestic demand but also strengthens India’s footprint in international markets.

Speaking on this milestone, Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd., remarked, “The commencement of trial production at our solar cell manufacturing facility is indeed an achievement for us and a testament to India’s renewable energy aspirations. Our drive for backward integration is aligned with the nation’s goal of reducing dependence on imports, thereby creating a robust, self-reliant solar supply chain. This facility features our dedication to research-driven innovation, which ensures we deliver world-class products. Beyond technological advancements, this also fosters economic growth by creating significant employment opportunities and driving sustainability in the sector.”

Achieving this level of advanced manufacturing requires cutting-edge research and development. Waaree has been persistent in driving innovation across its ecosystem, investing in capabilities that redefine the standards for solar technology. The Chikhli facility embodies this commitment, representing a blend of technological excellence, sustainability, and strategic foresight. It symbolizes Waaree’s resolve to not only lead India’s clean energy revolution but also contribute to a more resilient and self-sufficient energy ecosystem globally.