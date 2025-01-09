Thomas Cook India Boosts Gujarat Travel with Direct Bhutan Flights

Specialized Packages Cater to Gujarati Travelers with Authentic Cuisine and Unique Experiences

Spiritual and Regional Tours Witness Exponential Growth, Driving Gujarat’s Travel Demand

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 9: Gujarat continues to be a critical and high-potential market for Thomas Cook (India) Limited, the country’s leading omnichannel travel services company. In recognition of this opportunity, Thomas Cook has implemented a robust two-pronged strategy focusing on Expanded Distribution & Omnichannel Presence and Strategic Product Development to cater to Gujarat’s dynamic travel demand.

Strengthened Distribution Network

Thomas Cook has reinforced its footprint in Gujarat with 10 outlets across 5 cities, targeting major source markets such as Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot. Emerging cities like Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Mehsana are also witnessing noteworthy growth.

The company’s “Phygital” Clicks & Bricks model combines cutting-edge technology, such as mobile apps, chatbots, and online portals, with a robust retail network, offering seamless sales and service experiences.

Strategic Product Innovations

Direct Flights from Ahmedabad to Bhutan:

Addressing a significant market gap, Thomas Cook has launched direct flights from Ahmedabad to Bhutan, accompanied by a six-night itinerary. The curated Bhutan package offers unique experiences and authentic Gujarati cuisine, including vegetarian and Jain meal options, tailored specifically for Gujarati travelers.

Spiritual Tourism Expansion:

Responding to exponential growth (over 100% YoY) in demand for pilgrimage tours, Thomas Cook has expanded its offerings to include popular circuits like Char Dham, Ayodhya, Rameswaram, Amritsar, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, along with the Ramayana trails in Sri Lanka. The segment is attracting not only seniors but also multigenerational families, honeymooners, and millennials/Gen Z.

Gujarati Regional Tours:

Thomas Cook’s specially crafted group tours, such as Albelu Europe, Aneru Europe, and Adhbhut Asia, are highly popular. These tours feature Gujarati-speaking tour managers and meals tailored to vegetarian and Jain preferences.

Travel Trends in Gujarat

Year-round Travel Demand: Gujaratis are known for leveraging public holidays and weekends for multiple mini-vacations.

Preference for Group Travel: Guided group tours with Gujarati-speaking managers and vegetarian cuisine are widely favored.

Increased Travel Spending: Post-pandemic, Gujaratis are spending 25-30% more on travel than in 2019.

Longer Stays: Mini-vacations now range from 5-6 days, with extended trips spanning 12-20 days.

Experiential Travel: Unique experiences such as Northern Lights tours, cherry blossom trails, and Polar cruises are in high demand.

Luxury and Cruise Vacations: Destinations like Europe, Morocco, and Scandinavia, along with high-end cruise packages, continue to attract Gujarati travelers.

Top Destinations

International: Europe (Switzerland, Austria, France, Germany, Scandinavia), Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, Dubai, Thailand, Vietnam, and CIS countries (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan).

Domestic: Kashmir, Ladakh, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, North-East India, and Lakshadweep.

Pilgrimage Tourism: Continued demand for spiritual destinations like Char Dham, Rameswaram, and the Ramayana trails in Sri Lanka.

Leadership Insights

Romil Pant, Executive Vice President & Business Head – Holidays, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, stated:

“The launch of our direct flights from Ahmedabad to Bhutan addresses a significant market need, offering seamless travel for Gujarati travelers with thoughtfully designed itineraries. Authentic Gujarati cuisine is a vital part of this experience, and we have stationed Gujarati chefs in Bhutan to cater to vegetarian and Jain dietary preferences.

Ahmedabad serves as a strategic gateway, enabling us to extend our reach across Gujarat. Alongside our Bhutan packages, we are focused on growing our portfolio of spiritual and regional tours, which are witnessing exceptional demand. We are confident about the strong growth trajectory Gujarat represents and anticipate significant expansion in 2025.”

Established in 1881, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL) is a leader in omnichannel travel services, offering foreign exchange, corporate travel, leisure travel, MICE, and visa services. Operating across 28 countries on 5 continents, the company’s accolades include numerous industry awards for innovation, risk management, and excellence in travel services.

Thomas Cook’s financial stability is reinforced by CRISIL’s AA- / Positive rating for long-term facilities and A1+ for short-term facilities.

