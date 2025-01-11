JioAirFiber and JioFiber Users to Enjoy YouTube Premium at No Extra Cost

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, jan 11: Starting January 11, 2025, Reliance Jio has introduced an exciting new benefit for its JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid users. Eligible customers will receive a complimentary subscription to YouTube Premium for 24 months as part of their plan benefits. This marks a significant collaboration between Jio and YouTube, designed to elevate the digital experience for subscribers across India.

What YouTube Premium Offers:

Subscribers will enjoy exclusive features aimed at enhancing their YouTube experience:

Ad-Free Viewing: Watch yourfavorite videos without interruptions. Offline Videos: Download content to enjoy anytime, even without an internet connection. Background Play: Continue watching videos or listening to music while using other apps or with your screen off. YouTube Music Premium: Access a massive library of over 100 million ad-free songs, personalized playlists, and global chart-toppers.

Eligible Plans:

The offer is available to JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid customers on the following plans: ₹888, ₹1199, ₹1499, ₹2499, and ₹3499.

How to Activate YouTube Premium Subscription:

Subscribe to or switch to an eligible plan. Log in to your account onMyJio. Click on the YouTube Premium banner displayed on the page. Sign in to YouTube with your account or create a new one. Enjoy ad-free YouTube content on your JioFiber orJioAirFiber set-top box by logging in with the same credentials.

This groundbreaking collaboration underscores Jio’s commitment to delivering premium digital services and ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality content on the robust Jio network.