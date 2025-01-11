JioAirFiber and JioFiber Users to Enjoy YouTube Premium at No Extra Cost
Ahmedabad, jan 11: Starting January 11, 2025, Reliance Jio has introduced an exciting new benefit for its JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid users. Eligible customers will receive a complimentary subscription to YouTube Premium for 24 months as part of their plan benefits. This marks a significant collaboration between Jio and YouTube, designed to elevate the digital experience for subscribers across India.
What YouTube Premium Offers:
Subscribers will enjoy exclusive features aimed at enhancing their YouTube experience:
- Ad-Free Viewing: Watch yourfavorite videos without interruptions.
- Offline Videos: Download content to enjoy anytime, even without an internet connection.
- Background Play: Continue watching videos or listening to music while using other apps or with your screen off.
- YouTube Music Premium: Access a massive library of over 100 million ad-free songs, personalized playlists, and global chart-toppers.
Eligible Plans:
The offer is available to JioAirFiber and JioFiber postpaid customers on the following plans: ₹888, ₹1199, ₹1499, ₹2499, and ₹3499.
How to Activate YouTube Premium Subscription:
- Subscribe to or switch to an eligible plan.
- Log in to your account onMyJio.
- Click on the YouTube Premium banner displayed on the page.
- Sign in to YouTube with your account or create a new one.
- Enjoy ad-free YouTube content on your JioFiber orJioAirFiber set-top box by logging in with the same credentials.
This groundbreaking collaboration underscores Jio’s commitment to delivering premium digital services and ensures users can enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality content on the robust Jio network.