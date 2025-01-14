Jodhpur’s Asghar Belim showcases India’s diversity across globe on Makar Sankranti

BILKULONLINE

FESTIVAL Special

Jodhpur, Jan 14: As the festival of Makar Sankranti draws near, the skies of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur are gearing up for a colourful spectacle of soaring kites.

This vibrant tradition has scripted an extraordinary story of cultural promotion that transcends boundaries. Meet Asghar Belim, a Jodhpur resident whose passion for kite-making has not only made him a local hero but also an international ambassador of India’s rich heritage.

For the past six decades, Belim has taken the simple yet powerful medium of kites to far-flung corners of the world, promoting the essence of India’s culture. From the bustling streets of Dubai to the scenic coasts of Australia, from Taiwan’s vibrant cityscapes to the lush lands of Vietnam, Belim has spread the country’s colours and culture through his unique kites. His journey began in India but soon soared to greater heights, as he showcased Indian tradition at kite festivals in countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia. His kites, often adorned with intricate designs reflecting the culture and art of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and other Indian states, have left audiences in awe, sparking a global appreciation for the Indian way of life.

Asghar Belim’s passion caught the attention of none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised his efforts in promoting India’s culture. It was during a kite festival in Ahmedabad, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, that Asghar Belim’s journey took a pivotal turn. Inspired by the then CM’s vision, Asghar Belim made it his mission to highlight the diverse traditions of India through kites. “I remember that day in Ahmedabad when Modi ji himself participated in the kite festival,” said Asghar Belim and added, “He motivated me to carry the message of India’s culture and traditions to the world through this unique medium.” Since that day, Asghar Belim has remained steadfast in his mission, tirelessly working to represent the rich tapestry of India’s heritage through his beautifully-crafted kites.

This year, on Makar Sankranti — a festival celebrated with immense fervour across the country — Belim’s kites will once again take to the skies, symbolising the triumph of culture, tradition, and unity. Makar Sankranti, celebrated every year on January 14 or 15, marks the solar shift into the northern hemisphere, ushering in longer days and shorter nights, and symbolising new beginnings. For Asghar Belim, every kite is more than just a toy in the sky. It is a vessel for sharing the stories of India’s history, art, and traditions, weaving them into the fabric of every country he visits. From promoting the colours of India in global kite festivals to proudly displaying the symbols of Lord Surya and Lord Shani on his creations, Belim continues to spread the vibrancy of India far and wide.

As the festival approached, Jodhpur prepared for its own celebration, with Belim’s kites set to take flight and fill the skies with the spirit of Makar Sankranti. “This festival, like my kites, is a reminder that no matter where we are, we must stay connected to our roots, to the culture that binds us together,” he says with a beaming smile. Asghar Belim’s journey is a testament to how one individual’s passion for preserving and promoting culture can soar beyond borders, painting the world with the rich colours of India, one kite at a time.