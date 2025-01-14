Rekhta Gujarati Makes a Grand Debut in Mumbai, Celebrates Gujarati Literature

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 14: Mumbai witnessed an extraordinary cultural evening on January 11, 2025, as the Rekhta Foundation hosted its inaugural Gujarati event, ‘Gujarati Utsav,’ at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chowpatty. The packed auditorium echoed with admiration as eminent personalities gathered to honor the linguistic and cultural richness of Gujarati literature.

The event’s chief guest, Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, and guest of honor, Parimal Nathwani, MP, Rajya Sabha, and Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries, graced the occasion. Celebrated actress Sarita Joshi enthralled the audience with verses celebrating the vibrancy of the Gujarati language, including an iconic rendition of “Nahi Bolun Re,” composed by the late Purushottam Upadhyay and sung by Lata Mangeshkar.

Organized a month after the demise of Padma Shri Purushottam Upadhyay, the evening was dedicated to his memory. Sanjeev Saraf, Founder of Rekhta Foundation, reflected on the organization’s journey, stating, “We started Rekhta to promote Urdu literature. Its success inspired us to extend our mission to other Indian languages, leading to the creation of Rekhta Gujarati. With the encouragement of Tushar Mehta, we aim to elevate Gujarati literature globally.”

Tushar Mehta emphasized Mumbai’s role as the “true capital of Gujarati literature” and stressed the importance of promoting Gujarati works internationally. “Rekhta is bridging the gap by teaching our new generation not just to read Gujarati, but to truly enjoy it,” he said.

The event unfolded in two parts: a mushayra, featuring captivating ghazals and songs by poets Rajesh Vyas ‘Miskin,’ Bhavesh Bhatt, Krushna Dave, Hemen Shah, Sanju Vala, Mukesh Joshi, and Harshvi Patel, followed by a musical session. Esteemed artists Praful Dave and Hardik Dave delighted the audience with renditions of timeless Gujarati melodies. Renowned poet Ankit Trivedi served as the evening’s charismatic moderator, adding charm and depth to the proceedings.

Rekhta Gujarati’s next event is scheduled for January 19, 2025, in Bhavnagar.

Founded in 2012, the Rekhta Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the literary and cultural heritage of the Indian subcontinent. Renowned for its expansive digital repository of Urdu, Hindi, Rajasthani, and Sufi literature, Rekhta has earned global acclaim. Its flagship event, Jashn-e-Rekhta, is celebrated as the largest festival for any language, with a footfall exceeding 200,000 attendees. Rekhta Gujarati marks the foundation’s latest milestone in its mission to rejuvenate regional languages and literature.