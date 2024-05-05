Voter awareness run in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, over 5,000 participate

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, May 5 : To raise awareness on voting, a ‘Run For Vote’ campaign was organised in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which saw participation of over 5,000 people.

In Ahmedabad, the event saw participation from more than 2,500 individuals, including youth, police personnel, teachers, and citizens.

Led by Pravina D. Kena, Ahmedabad District Election Officer and Collector, the campaign received a symbolic kickstart as she flagged off the event in Ahmedabad.

Dignitaries like Chief Electoral Officer P. D. Palsana and A. B. Patel lent their support to it.

Similarly, over 2,500 citizens marched in solidarity in Gandhinagar for the upcoming elections. It was organised under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer Bharti. The rally route, starting from Swarnim Park and culminating at Mahatma Mandir, resonated with chants of democratic values and civic responsibility.

This initiative falls under the broader Turnout Implementation Plan (TIP) designed to maximise voter turnout during the Lok Sabha polls.

The ‘Run for Vote’ event, located along the Sabarmati Riverfront, served as a platform for spreading voter awareness among Ahmedabad’s urban and rural populace.

Gujarat goes to polls on May 7.