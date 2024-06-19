Local Star Krittwika Sinha Roy Leads the Charge in Surat TT Meet

BILKULONLINE

Gandhidham, June 19: Local paddler Krittwika Sinha Roy, seen here with Filzahfatema Kadri and Pratham Madlani, is set to start as the favorite in the women’s draw of the Tapti Valley International School 3rd Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2024.

The tournament, organized by the Table Tennis Association of Surat District under the aegis of the Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA), will be held at the Tapti Valley International School in Surat from June 20 to 23.

In the men’s category, all eyes will be on Vadodara-lad Pratham Madlani, the state’s top-ranked paddler, who is expected to face a stiff challenge from second-ranked Chitrax Bhatt of Ahmedabad.

In the women’s draw, local paddler Krittwika Sinha Roy will be the favorite in the absence of top-ranked player Oishiki Joardar, who has opted out of the tournament. Bhavnagar state ranking winner Roy will need to watch out for the top seed and her citymate Filzahfatema Kadri.

Other local talents, Frenaz Chipia and Aayush Tanna, will also be competing fiercely for top honors, aiming to perform well in front of their home crowd.

“A total of 653 entries have been received for the tournament. We will ensure smooth conduct of the meet,” GSTTA president Pramod Chaudhary said.