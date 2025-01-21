IIMA Opens Admissions for Second Cohort of Blended MBA-BPGP Programme

Apply Now: IIMA Invites Applications for Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP) – Second Cohort!

Admissions Open Till March 25, 2025 – Apply now for IIMA’s second batch of MBA-BPGP.

Designed for Professionals & Entrepreneurs – A two-year degree programme tailored for upskilling while continuing work.

IIMA’s Signature Case-Based Pedagogy – Engaging online learning with expert faculty guidance.

Ahmedabad, Jan 21: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has opened admissions for the second cohort of its distinctive Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP) (formerly known as Online MBA). The two-year postgraduate programme is meticulously designed to suit working professionals, entrepreneurs, and motivated individuals aspiring for managerial or entrepreneurial growth by enhancing their skills and learning while continuing their current pursuits. The admission window for the second batch will remain open through the programme website – https://www.iima.ac.in/academics/bpgp – till March 25, 2025.

What sets BPGP apart?

BPGP is a transformative two-year postgraduate course offered by IIMA which sets itself apart from other executive MBA programmes with its innovative structure and the flexibility to complete the course within three years. It combines the convenience of online learning with the richness of on-campus engagement; almost ~80% of the programme is delivered online through live sessions while ~20% involves immersive on-campus modules. This blended design provides the flexibility for participants to balance their professional careers with academic pursuits.

Spanning six terms, the programme includes about 900 hours of classroom instruction and project work, equating to 36 credits. The on-campus modules, held for about one week each term, are integral to facilitating deeper learning and meaningful peer collaboration. Despite the online mode of teaching-learning, the programme retains IIMA’s signature case-based pedagogy, ensuring an engaging and impactful learning experience. Peer learning, a cornerstone of IIMA’s approach, is fostered through, both on-campus interactions and technology-enabled discussions. Additionally, the programme benefits from IIMA’s well-known faculty, who bring expertise from their experience in cutting-edge research and consulting to enrich the learning process.

BPGP Eligibility Criteria:

Just as the other MBA programmes (PGP and PGPX) by IIMA, BPGP retains the rigour in terms of admissions as well. Working professionals and entrepreneurs with a minimum of 15 years of study as per the education system in India and with a minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience after completion of graduation can apply for the programme. The applicants also need to have a valid CAT/GMAT/GRE (scores of tests taken within the last 5 years from March 10, 2025) or should clear the IIMA Admission Test (IAT). This initial screening process is followed by personal interviews for final selection into the course.

Highlighting key features of the programme and the IIMA advantage, Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, said, “IIMA believes in staying ahead of the curve and our Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP) provides a distinct edge to the working professionals and entrepreneurs to fast-track their careers in today’s dynamic environment. It exemplifies IIMA’s commitment to making high-quality management education accessible to professionals with promising careers and shaping leaders for the future. The programme seamlessly integrates live online sessions with immersive on-campus modules, offering a learning experience that is both flexible and rigorous. Drawing on IIMA’s renowned faculty, extensive academic resources, and professional network, BPGP is a key initiative in IIMA’s strategy to lead future management education.”

Giving more insights on the programme, Professor Joshy Jacob, Chairperson, BPGP, IIMA, said, “In line with the growing global preference for hybrid learning models, we have designed this two-year degree-granting programme to strengthen the managerial skills of working professionals. The in-person sessions focus on building essential personal and group management skills, while the online sessions emphasise analytical tools and frameworks. Our pioneer batch is already setting a distinguished benchmark for engagement and excellence. Their contributions are shaping a vibrant and impactful learning environment that reflects the programme’s vision of fostering collaboration, innovation, and practical learning. Participants benefit from IIMA’s academic and non-academic facilities, including a high-performance computing lab and an extensive digital library. Upon graduation, they will become part of the prestigious IIMA alumni network, ensuring continued learning and collaboration.”

Highlights of the Pioneer Batch:

The pioneer batch of BPGP witnessed participants from varied educational backgrounds ranging from engineering, accounting and finance, arts, science, fashion technology, medical sciences, architecture, and law. This diversity highlights the interdisciplinary nature of the cohort, bringing together a range of perspectives and skill sets. Additionally, the average professional experience of the first batch is 8.2 years with the majority (56%) having 3-8 years of experience. The average age of the first batch is 32 years, with a wide age distribution. In terms of gender representation, the first batch of the programme comprises 75% male participants and 25% female participants.

Furthermore, the first batch participants represent a wide array of industries bringing expertise from sectors such as Information Technology, Professional Services & Consulting, Financial Services, Manufacturing & Engineering, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Pharma, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, and Education & Communication, showcasing a broad and rich diversity in professional backgrounds.