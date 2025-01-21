AESL wins INR 25,000 Cr Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 21: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, today said that it has won the prestigious ~Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order. It is AESL’s largest order win till date, taking its under execution order book to Rs 54,761 crore and transmission network to 25,778 ckm and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity.

AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on January 20, 2025.

Called “Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part I”, the project includes establishment of 6,000 MW HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) system between Bhadla to Fatehpur (~2400 ckm) along with 7500 MVA transmission capacity. The project will help evacuate 6 GW renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to demand centers of North India and to the national grid. AESL will deliver the project in 4.5 years.

“By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy from some of the most inhospitable regions of the country and connecting them to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India’s decarbonization journey. We will be deploying latest technology and practices to deliver the project in time and with minimal environmental impact,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL.

AESL is the only player in the private sector to own an HVDC asset, which is preferred for long-distance power transmission. The Bhadla-Fatehpur project is AESL’s third HVDC project after the delivered Mundra – Mahendragarh Project and the under implementation Aarey-Kudus Project (being done by subsidiary AEML).