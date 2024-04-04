Columbia Sportswear Launches Exciting New Outlet in Ahmedabad, India, Inspiring Adventure and Exploration

Columbia Sportswear champions the significance of sports, inspiring individuals to embrace adventure and explore the great outdoors

Ahmedabad, April 4: Columbia Sportswear, a global leader in premium outdoor apparel and gear, has announced the grand opening of its newest outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Situated at Navneet Plaza, Chimanlal Girdharlal Road, Mithakhali, Navrangpura, the outlet marks a significant milestone in Columbia’s commitment to providing top-quality outdoor gear to adventure enthusiasts across India.

Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, Columbia Sportswear has been synonymous with adventure and exploration. From tackling the challenges of the Pacific Northwest climate to pioneering innovative technologies, the brand has consistently set the standard for excellence in outdoor gear.

Ankur Bhatia, CEO of Columbia Sportswear, expressed his excitement about the brand’s expansion into Ahmedabad and its broader vision for outdoor adventure in India. “We are thrilled to bring Columbia Sportswear to Ahmedabad, a city known for its vibrant culture and outdoor enthusiasts. Our goal is to inspire people to embrace the outdoors and provide them with the gear they need to enjoy it to the fullest,” said Bhatia.

The new outlet offers a wide range of cutting-edge apparel and gear designed to enhance every outdoor experience. From the patented Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining to the Omni-Tech waterproof and breathable fabric, each product reflects Columbia’s commitment to performance, comfort, and durability.

“We believe that adventure is for everyone, and our presence in Ahmedabad is a step towards making outdoor exploration accessible to all,” Bhatia added.

Panelists’ Views:

Sohini Shah , a renowned registered dietician and nutritionist, shared her perspective on the importance of outdoor activities for overall health: “Outdoor activities not only benefit physical health but also contribute to mental well-being. Columbia’s focus on providing top-quality gear will encourage more people to step outside and embrace an active lifestyle.”

Palkesh Kalma , Mechanical Engineer and Mountaineer, expressed his enthusiasm for Columbia’s expansion: “As an avid mountaineer, I understand the value of high-quality gear. Columbia’s commitment to providing top-notch equipment will undoubtedly enhance the outdoor experience for adventure enthusiasts.”

Aviey Verma, a leading fitness expert and co-founder of AR Fitness Studio, highlighted the importance of proper gear in fitness activities: “Having the right gear is essential for a safe and enjoyable fitness experience. Columbia’s range of outdoor apparel and gear will undoubtedly meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts.”

Adventure seekers are invited to visit the Columbia Sportswear outlet in Ahmedabad and embark on their next outdoor journey with confidence and style.