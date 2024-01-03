Adani Total Gas, Shigan sign MoU for collaboration in decarbonization

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 3: In a move towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL), India’s leading energy and city gas distribution company, and Shigan Quantum Technologies Limited (Shigan), an alternative fuel system solutions provider for automotive, locomotive and stationary engine applications, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims at decarbonizing the supply chain by creating an ecosystem which will enable transitioning to cleaner fuels such as CNG and LNG. Under the MoU, both ATGL and Shigan will explore various areas of collaboration.

Shigan manufactures alternative fuel system solutions for automotive OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and aftermarket. The primary focus of both the partners will be on adopting natural gas for transportation and mining applications through sustainable solutions for fleet operators, including those deployed by Adani Group companies in sectors like cement, ports and logistics. The LNG retrofitment solution also will explore various applications like stationary engines, locomotives and marine equipment.

Besides developing CNG/LNG-based retrofitment solutions, the partnership will explore developing e-mobility based solutions for last mile delivery players and use cases for green hydrogen as fuel for ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

ATGL and Shigan are confident that the collaboration will have a positive impact on the environment and the broader business community. The MoU will enable both parties to prioritise their sustainability efforts without compromising on operational efficiency.

Suresh P. Manglani, Executive Director and CEO, ATGL, said, “The signing of the MoU represents a collective vision for a greener, more sustainable future. We look forward to co-developing end-to-end solutions, which will support the transport and mining industries in their decarbonization journey and contribute to the net zero commitments of the country.”

Shishir Agrawal, Managing Director, Shigan, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “This MoU marks a significant step forward in our joint commitment to environmental responsibility. By transitioning to cleaner fuels, we aim to not only reduce our carbon footprint but also inspire positive change within industry.”