Air India appoints P Balaji as group head- governance, regulatory, compliance and corporate affairs

BILKULONLINE

Gurugram, Jan 3: Air India today announced the appointment of P. Balaji in a newly created role of Group Head- Governance, Regulatory, Compliance (GRC) and Corporate Affairs.

Balaji assumes his role at Air India on 11 January 2024, and will report to Air India CEO & MD, Campbell Wilson. He will oversee the Government Affairs, Legal, Ethics, Sustainability, and Corporate Communications functions at Air India, among others.

Balaji started his career with Tata Administrative Services and has rich experience of over 30 years in Telecom & IT Sector in diverse functions including regulatory policy, compliance, sales, product management, marketing, strategy, M&A and operations. He joins Air India after nearly a decade-long stint at Vodafone Idea Limited, where he spearheaded the regulatory and public policy functions.

Announcing Balaji’s appointment, Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, said: “We are pleased to have Balaji on board. Having worked in the regulatory and policy space, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable to the ongoing transformation at Air India. At Air India, we remain committed to building top leadership as we continue to invest in all the resources that are required to take the airline to the upper echelons of global aviation.”