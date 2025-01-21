Saif Ali Khan engages Ronit Roy for his security

Mumbai, Jan 21 : Saif Ali Khan greeted everyone with smiles as he reached his Bandra residence today on 21st January 2025 after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital following a six-day stay.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during his scuffle with the intruder who broke into his house on 16th January. The incident left a big question mark on the security of the building, who were also called into questioning by the police. The ‘Parineeta’ actor has now decided to change his security.

He has employed the services of actor Ronit Roy’s security firm. Although, Ronit Roy did not spill any beans regarding the kind of security provided to Saif Ali Khan, nevertheless, he said “We are already here with Saif. He is doing fine now, and has come back.” For the unversed, Ronit Roy is the owner of “Ace Security and Protection” agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP). Following the incident, several members of the film fraternity voiced their concern regarding the growing threat to security in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police successfully nabbed the accused identified as Mohammed Shehzad from Thane. The suspect is believed to be a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh. Mohammed Shehzad revealed that he was not aware of the identity of the actor when he attacked. In harmony with his statement, the rickshaw driver who took Saif Ali Khan to the hospital also claimed that he did not realize that he was taking the Bollywood actor. If the reports are to be believed, the accused illegally entered the country seven months ago. He reportedly used a West Bengal resident’s Aadhaar card to procure a SIM before moving to Mumbai. Once he entered the city a couple of months ago, he changed his name to Vijay Das and had been doing odd jobs since. The accused was reportedly caught near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, around 35 kilometers away from Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence during a joint operation by DCP Zone-6 Navnath Dhavale’s team, and Kasarvadavali police.