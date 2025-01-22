JSW Group Signs ₹3 Lakh Crore MoU with Maharashtra Govt

Investment to Span Steel, Renewable Energy, Cement, Battery Manufacturing & EVs

Davos, Switzerland, Mumbai, Jan 22: In a major step towards boosting industrial growth and sustainable development, the JSW Group – one of India’s fastest-growing conglomerates – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra here today.

Announced at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, this ambitious partnership will see the JSW Group investing Rs 3 Lakh Crores across critical sectors in the state of Maharashtra, further cementing the state’s position as India’s leading industrial hub.

The investment will focus on key sectors, including:

Steel : Expansion and enhancement of steel manufacturing capacities with clean green technology

Renewable Energy : Pioneering green energy projects for a sustainable future

Electric Vehicles (EVs) : Establishing advanced manufacturing units for new-age electric vehicles

Lithium-Ion Batteries : Developing facilities for high-performance EV batteries

Solar Wafer and Cell Modules : Strengthening the solar energy ecosystem

Infrastructure and Cement: Driving Maharashtra’s infrastructural transformation

This strategic initiative aims to create thousands of jobs, enhance industrial capabilities, and contribute to sustainable economic growth. As per the MoU, the Government of Maharashtra will facilitate the investment by expediting clearances, providing fiscal incentives, and ensuring the availability of land, water, power, and other infrastructure as per state policies.

Speaking on the occasion, Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said “Signing of an MoU with JSW Steel, a company with diverse investments across key sectors such as steel, solar, auto, and cement in Maharashtra, is a significant step in fulfilling our vision to developing Gadchiroli as the ‘steel city’ of India. JSW’s continued commitment to Maharashtra, including their focus on electric vehicles and sustainability, is a clear testament to their confidence in our state’s potential. I am confident that this collaboration will further strengthen Maharashtra’s position as an industrial and economic powerhouse, driving innovation, job creation, and long-term prosperity for our people.”

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, said, “This MoU reflects our unwavering commitment to Maharashtra, a state that has been pivotal to JSW Group’s journey of growth and innovation. Through this partnership, we take another step towards Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Clean and Green Bharat. This investment will not only boost industrial development but also drive India’s green transition with sustainable technologies, clean mobility and renewable energy solutions. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Maharashtra, led by Honorable Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, for their visionary approach and industry-friendly policies, which make transformative initiatives like these possible.”

The partnership is poised to reinforce Maharashtra’s position as a top destination for investment, aligning with the state’s vision of inclusive and sustainable economic development.