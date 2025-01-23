Jharkhand to honour Ratan Tata’s legacy with Republic Day tableau

New Delhi, Jan 23 : Jharkhand is set to pay tribute to the late iconic industrialist Ratan Tata through its tableau for the Republic Day celebrations, showcasing his enduring contribution to the state and the nation.

The highlight will be Jamshedpur, the city the business leader helped build, famously known as the first ‘steel city’ of India. Jamshedpur, located in southeastern Jharkhand at the confluence of the Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers, stands as a symbol of India’s industrial prowess.

Named after Jamsetji Tata, who established a steel plant there in 1911, Jamshedpur has grown to become the state’s largest urban hub and an important industrial and transportation centre. This year’s tableau, praised for its creative design, emphasises Ratan Tata’s significant role in Jharkhand’s development as it was his visionary initiatives in the 1960s that laid the foundation for the state’s formal establishment in 2000. The display will present a panoramic view of the industrial units of Jamshedpur, also known as Tata Nagar, and will highlight Jharkhand’s progress while celebrating its cultural richness.

Alongside industrial achievements, the tableau will showcase Jharkhand’s traditional dance forms, handicrafts, and art. Sohrai and Khobar paintings, created by tribal artists, will take centre stage. Shalini Verma, Deputy Director of the Information & Public Relations Department of Jharkhand, said. “This time we have decided to honour Ratan Tata, as he started the industrialisation in Jamshedpur. Along with this, we have shown women empowerment by showcasing how they generate employment by working.”

“We have also focussed on education. Because industrialisation and education, both reflect Viksit Bharat and Viksit Jharkhand,” she added. These murals, deeply rooted in the state’s tribal heritage, celebrate themes of harvest, fertility, and spirituality, underscoring Jharkhand’s strong connection to nature. The middle section of the tableau will feature rural women engaged in crafting traditional handicrafts, symbolising the integration of heritage and development. This element reflects how Jharkhand’s traditions and resources are contributing to the nation’s progress, embodying the theme of “Virasat and Vikas.” Adding to the tableau’s vibrancy, the UNESCO-recognised Chhau Dance of Saraikela will be performed as part of the ground element. This traditional dance, rooted in mythological themes, will showcase the dynamic cultural heritage of the state.

Having previously highlighted themes like ‘tassar silk’ and the Baba Baidyanath Temple, Jharkhand’s participation in this year’s celebrations will stand out as one of 15 states and Union Territories presenting tableaus in the national Capital. The tableau is expected to reflect Jharkhand’s unique blend of tradition and progress, making it a captivating centrepiece of the Republic Day celebrations. It is a fitting tribute to Ratan Tata and the late industrialist-cum-philanthropist’s transformative vision that helped shape the state’s identity and future.