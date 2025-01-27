Akshayakalpa Organic Recycles 40,000+ kg of Plastic Waste Through ‘Give Back the Milk Pack’ Initiative

Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad witness a milestone in environmental responsibility as the brand recycles over 40,000 kg of milk packs

Mumbai, Jan 27: This Republic day, Akshayakalpa Organic, India’s first certified organic dairy company and producer of the country’s most popular organic milk has announced about the success of its sustainability initiative, ‘Give Back the Milk Pack’.

Reflecting the spirit of responsibility and nation-building that Republic Day embodies, this innovative initiative encourages consumers to bring back their used milk packets for responsible recycling, sparking a significant revolution in the battle against plastic pollution. After its resounding success in Bengaluru, the program has expanded to other major Indian cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, further underscoring the brand’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

Since the inception of this initiative in 2022, Akshayakalpa Organic has recycled more than 40000 kg of plastic in total across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad highlighting that when people come together for a common cause, small actions can create a big impact. This recycling program introduced by the brand urges consumers to follow three easy steps — rinse the pack for 30 seconds, hang it to dry, and once it dries then return it by placing it in a delivery bag. The consumers thus also play a pivotal role in creating a sustainable future for their generations to come through this simple process.

Speaking on the completion of this milestone, Shashi Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of Akshayakalpa Organic stated, “We are excited to share that through our ‘Give Back the Milk Pack’ program, we have recycled over 40,000 kg of plastic waste in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This accomplishment shows the powerful change communities can create when they unite for a shared goal. It reminds us of our dedication to sustainability and how small efforts can lead to big environmental gains. We thank our consumers who have joined us in making this initiative a success and making this planet a better place to live. This is merely the start, and we look forward to continuing our journey toward bigger achievements towards sustainability.”

In addition to the ‘Give Back the Milk Pack’ initiative, Akshayakalpa Organic is deeply committed to fostering a culture of sustainability through various community engagement programs and educational initiatives. These include lake cleaning drives and neighborhood cleanliness drives across major cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad, which empower consumers to make eco-friendly choices. By inviting communities to actively participate in these efforts, Akshayakalpa emphasizes that every small action contributes to a larger positive impact on the environment, driving meaningful change for a sustainable future.

The brand is also pioneering eco-conscious packaging solutions, such as paperboard packaging for its dairy products and sustainable leaf-based packaging for vegetables. These measures significantly reduce plastic use and reflect Akshayakalpa’s broader mission of promoting self-sustainability and environmental stewardship. Through these initiatives, Akshayakalpa addresses the urgent issue of plastic pollution while inspiring collective action for a cleaner, greener tomorrow.