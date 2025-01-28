GTU’s 14th Convocation: Governor Acharya Devvrat Emphasizes Technology with Human Values

Education is the Beginning of Contribution to Society: Minister Hrishikesh Patel

Technology with Humanity: Governor Acharya Devvrat highlighted that technology is meaningful only when linked to humanity and life values. He urged students to integrate moral values like honesty and compassion with technical progress and contribute to nation-building.



New Chapter Begins: Minister Hrishikesh Patel emphasized that receiving a degree is just the start of applying knowledge for societal benefit. He noted that the 21st century is the era of industry and innovation, urging students to realize India’s vision for development by 2047.



Achievements & Innovations: 38,928 students received degrees, with 70 awarded Ph.Ds. and 146 receiving medals. GTU, with over 430 colleges and 2.25 lakh students, has earned national recognition and ranks first in Gujarat under the Atal Ranking. A new initiative allows graduates to access their certificates via Digi Locker.



By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Jan 28: At the 14th convocation ceremony of Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Governor Acharya Devvrat gave inspiring guidance to students, teachers and parents.

Highlighting modern technological advancements, he emphasized that technology holds true significance when connected to humanity and core life values. Addressing the students, he urged them to embrace life values such as morality, honesty, and compassion alongside technical progress.

He said that the convocation ceremony is not just an opportunity to get a degree, but the beginning of a new chapter in life. The ultimate aim of education is not just to achieve material happiness, but to imbibe the highest values ​​of humanity. Unless we link education with the interests of the nation, it is incomplete.

Governor Acharya Devvrat urged the students to live a life that enhances the prestige of the clan, the pride of the society and the glory of India. The Governor, while giving a message to the students to become responsible citizens, said that contribution to the nation is the true purpose of education. He appealed to the youth to dedicate their talent and knowledge for nation building and welfare of the society.

On this occasion, the State Higher and Technical Education Minister Hrishikesh Patel, Director and Vice Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Jayant Patil, Vice Chancellor of GTU Dr. Rajul Gajjar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Technical Education Department Sunaina Tomar and many distinguished guests were present.

Referring to the great achievements of India’s glorious past, Governor Acharya Devvrat said that India was a ‘Vishvaguru’ and ‘Soneki Chidiya’ in ancient times. There were examples of self-reliance in every village, where every person used to strengthen the economy with his own skills. He called upon the students to embrace the great heritage of Indian culture and come out of the mentality of slavery.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘Startup India’ campaign, Governor Acharya Devvrat said that youth can play an important role in making India self-reliant. He appreciated the contribution of GTU and the innovative spirit of the students. On this occasion, the Governor expressed confidence that the students of GTU will fulfill the resolution to make India a developed India by 2047 with technical and moral values.

The Governor wished all the students who received degrees for a bright future and expressed confidence that the success of the students will add a new chapter in the progress and development of our country.

On this occasion, the Minister of Health and Higher and Technical Education Hrishikeshbhai Patel, while congratulating the students who received degrees, said that education does not end with initiation, but the time to use the knowledge gained as a student for the society is now about to begin. He further said that India has a bright tradition of knowledge, culture and scriptures. The discoveries and researches made by Indian sages and sages in all fields including science, mathematics, medicine, and atomic energy are mentioned in our scriptures.

The Minister further said that the 19th century was the century of ‘money power’, the 20th century was the century of ‘knowledge’ and the 21st century is the century of industry. Many of the concepts made in our scriptures years ago and events like artificial intelligence and robotics, which were seen as fiction in films until now, are now becoming reality.

Minister Patel said that the dream of a developed India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the year @2047 is the fortune and responsibility of today’s youth to realize the dream of the golden age. Today, the CEOs of many big companies in the world are of Indian origin, while the elders have requested all the initiates to make the tradition of knowledge acquired by them bright and move forward in the direction of creating a developed India.

L&T Director and Vice President Jayant Patil said that this is a journey from ‘India to India’ for a developed India by the year 2047. He said that one should move forward based on gaining understanding knowledge.

Patil added that history is the best teacher and one should learn from its mistakes. During the Harappan period, Lothal was an important center of global trade, while in the medieval era, the shipbuilding industry was booming in Surat. This heritage of India is being restored today. He said that 2500 years ago, Indian entrepreneurs were making waves in the world. While today, the era of Indian entrepreneurs has come again. India is world famous in the fields of agriculture, diamonds and textiles.

GTU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajul Gajjar, while giving an outline of the university, said that with more than 17 thousand faculties, more than 430 colleges and more than 2,25,000 students, this university has gained national fame. She said that it has secured first rank in the state in the Atal Ranking of Institute Achievement 2021 and seventh rank among government universities in the country. She added that through the trinity of industries, innovation and infrastructure, this university has created employment along with the development of students.

She further added that as a new initiative as part of Digital India, all the students who have obtained degrees today will be able to view their certificates directly in their Digi Locker account.

Registrar of GTU Dr. K.N. Kher said in his welcome address that a new chapter has begun in the lives of the students. They have made the nation proud with their education and culture.

At Gujarat Technological University (GTU), incubation and startup projects are facilitated through the “GTU Innovation and Startup Centre,” which provides support to budding entrepreneurs with their business ideas by offering mentorship, training, networking opportunities, access to office space, and potential funding to develop their startups within the university environment.

At the conclusion of the convocation ceremony, the Governor, Minister, and other dignitaries visited an exhibit showcasing startup projects, where innovators provided detailed briefings about their initiatives.

