Unprecedented crowds flock to Prayagraj for Mauni Amavasya at Varanasi Railway Station

Varanasi, Jan 28: As the second Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh approaches on Mauni Amavasya, an overwhelming wave of devotees is streaming toward Prayagraj from all corners of the country.

At Varanasi’s Cantt station, which serves as a major transit hub for pilgrims, the numbers have reached a staggering scale. In response, the railway administration has rolled out eight special trains to manage the surging crowd, but still, it seems that passengers are boarding every available train as the numbers continue to rise. Speaking to IANS, Lal Ji Chaudhary, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) at Varanasi Cantt, shared, “We are expecting an even bigger crowd on Wednesday.

Special trains have been running, and additional services are in place to ensure smooth travel. Our team is on the ground, monitoring every aspect closely. The crowds are steadily increasing, and we’re doing everything possible to accommodate the passengers efficiently.” Passengers, too, expressed their awe at the scale of the gathering. Krishna Kumar, one of the devotees, said, “We’re heading to Prayagraj on Wednesday for the Maha Kumbh bath. Tomorrow is the Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya, and the crowd here at Varanasi station is huge, easily around one lakh people. If you estimate based on the crowds here, it’s clear that the prediction made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is coming true.

There’s a huge surge in devotees, and it’s a testament to the awakening and upliftment of Sanatan Dharma.” Bhim Thakur, another devotee, shared, “I’ve been waiting here for five to six hours. The crowd is more than expected, and the energy at the station is palpable. It’s all for faith, and it feels like an extraordinary moment to be part of.” Anand Mohan Jha, another passenger, reflected on the sea of people, “I’ve never seen such a massive crowd before. It’s overwhelming, but when you have such strong faith, you find the strength to persevere. After seeing this, it only deepens my resolve to reach Prayagraj for the holy dip. It’s an unforgettable experience.”

Mauni Amavasya, one of the most spiritually significant days in the Hindu calendar, is observed with immense devotion, particularly in northern India. It’s a day for intense spiritual practices, reflection, and renewal. At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, this day is the highlight, with millions of devotees gathering for a sacred dip in the River Ganges—a ritual believed to offer spiritual cleansing and enlightenment. Celebrated under different names across the country, like ‘Chollangi Amavasya’ in Andhra Pradesh and ‘Darsh Amavasya’ in other regions, this year’s Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh will take place on January 29, 2025, marking another milestone in this sacred event.