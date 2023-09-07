Gopal Agrawal is the new CEO of Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

BILKULONLINE

Surat, Sept 7: Anupam Rasayan India Ltd., one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India appoints Gopal Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective September 11, 2023.

On the appointment announcement, Gopal Agrawal, CEO of Anupam Rasayan said, “I am truly excited to be part of a dynamic and innovative organization that has established itself as a leader in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals.

I firmly believe that my experience in the financial and industrial sectors, particularly guiding companies in their growth strategy and global expansion, further aided by the management consulting experience across Indian companies and MNCs, will complement the company’s vision for the future. I am committed to working closely with the talented team at Anupam Rasayan to drive innovation, expand our global presence, and deliver value to our customers and stakeholders.

I look forward to a fruitful journey of growth, collaboration, and success with the Anupam Rasayan team and stakeholders.”

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan said, “We enthusiastically welcome Gopal Agrawal as our new CEO. With his extensive experience and a proven track record in the financial and industrial sectors, we are confident that his leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping our strategic direction as we embark on an exciting journey of growth and innovation.”

Gopal Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant with nearly 22 years of experience successfully spearheading over 200+ transactions across sectors and geographies globally involving Private Equity raise and M & A of several billion USD with domestic and international clients. He has worked extensively on M&A, partnering with investment bankers across Japan, Europe, UK and US and is a highly regarded banker in the India-Japan corridor. His core specialization among others has been around Industrial and manufacturing in general.

Gopal Agrawal was Managing Director and Head of the Investment Banking business at Edelweiss. Differentiated by deep domain expertise, innovative structuring solutions and expertise across sectors and geographies. He was responsible for devising and executing the growth strategies, capitalization and restructuring for Indian corporates and MNCs globally and was a member of the core Management Committee of the Edelweiss Group. Before joining Edelweiss, Agrawal was a Partner at Singhi Advisors. Prior to that, he has worked with Ernst & Young and Mahajan & Aibara.

In his initial part of the career, he has worked on the Management Consulting side which included work on Supply chain management, operational excellence, cost optimization, manpower rationalization and performance improvement for clients like Unilever, Pfizer, BASF and Raymond group.