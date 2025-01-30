MICA Sets Record with ₹5 Lakh Highest Summer Placement Stipend

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: MICA, India’s premier institute for Strategic Marketing and Communication, has set a new benchmark in summer placements for the 2024-26 batch, achieving a record-breaking highest stipend of Rs. 5,00,000 for a two-month internship. Continuing its legacy of placements, the institute has successfully placed 100% of the 31st batch of its flagship PGDM-C and PGDM programs.

The FMCG sector emerged as the top recruiter, offering the highest stipend of Rs. 5,00,000—an increase from last year’s Rs. 4,55,000. The placement process also witnessed a rise in average stipends, increasing by 4.5% to Rs. 1,58,600. Notably, the top 25 students secured an average stipend of Rs. 4,20,072 compared to Rs. 3,63,800 last year, while the top 50 students received an average stipend of Rs. 3,48,368, up from Rs. 3,01,820. The median stipend also saw a steady increase, reaching Rs. 1,22,000 compared to Rs. 1,20,000 last year.

Diverse Student Backgrounds, Strong Industry Demand

The diverse composition of MICA’s student batch continues to be a key factor in its appeal to recruiters. The current cohort includes 31% engineers, 20% from Arts and Design, 19% commerce graduates, and 17% from management backgrounds, among others. This diversity enables students to bring interdisciplinary perspectives and innovative problem-solving approaches to their roles.

Jaya Deshmukh, Director & CEO of MICA, said, “Our industry partnerships are integral to the experiential learning our students gain during internships. The increased stipend reflects the growing demand for MICA talent and underscores our commitment to delivering a robust, industry-relevant curriculum that nurtures future leaders and problem solvers in communications, marketing, and strategy.”

“The demand for summer hires has remained strong across sectors this year, with particularly positive traction in FMCG, IT/ITES, BFSI, and Consulting,” said Indranil Banerjee, Head of Corporate and Alumni Relations at MICA. “Companies in these domains have demonstrated increased confidence in MICA’s talent. The average stipend has also seen a 5% rise compared to last year, reaffirming the industry’s trust in the quality, preparedness, and expertise of our students”, he added.

Industry trends and evolving roles:

MICA’s placement success aligns with broader industry trends, where companies increasingly seek agile, multi-skilled professionals equipped with strategic thinking and digital proficiency. FMCG, IT/ITES, BFSI, and Consulting firms have been among the most enthusiastic recruiters, reflecting the shift toward data-driven marketing, digital transformation, and customer-centric strategies. This year, the internship roles spanned across diverse domains like Sales and Marketing, Analytics, Strategy, Sports Marketing, Media Procurement, E-commerce, Corporate Communications, Product Management, D2C Product Marketing, Market Research, Product, Management Trainee, Consulting, Associate Consultant, Retail Operations and Marketing and many more.

Significant recruiters included Google India, Accenture S&C, CK Birla, Flipkart, IBM, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Master Cards, L’Oréal, Nivea, PUMA India, The Coca-Cola Company, Titan Company Limited, Infoedge, Sentisum & HSBC, among others.