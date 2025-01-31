Harsha Hinduja champions climate action through Bonsai

Spectacular Display of Art and Nature Blooms by IFBS, inaugurated by Bollywood star Kajol Devgan

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 31: Harsha Hinduja, President of the India Friendship Bonsai Society (IFBS) and Trustee of Hinduja Foundation and wife of prominent business tycoon – Ashok Hinduja, and Urvashi Thacker, Vice President of IFBS, in collaboration with Jamnabai Narsee School inaugurated the Bonsai exhibition – “Bonsai Bonanza,” on 31st January, 2025, at the Jamnabai Narsee School Campus. Renowned Bollywood star Kajol Devgan graced the event as chief guest and H.E. Yagi Koji, Consul General of Japan, was also present for the event. This is the 22nd year of the India IFBS.

Commenting on the event, Harsha Hinduja, President of IFBS and Trustee of Hinduja Foundation said, “This exhibition is a celebration of Nature, Art & Creativity. These miniature trees remind us about the profound significance of plants in our lives. They are the very fabric that sustain us, providing oxygen, shelter and inspiration. We must understand the delicate balance between nature and human intervention. The recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of human actions leading to climate change, rising temperatures, intensified draughts & uncontrolled development which have created a tinderbox, waiting to be ignited. Bonsai has all the five elements – water, fire, earth, air & ether (essence of spirit), to resonate with the deepest part of your being. All these elements combined, are the humbling purity of the cosmos and the interconnectedness of life. Bonsai exhibits embody the principles of balance, simplicity & seasonal awareness. This philosophy is LESS IS MORE.”

Bonsai is a famous art form in Japan and its gaining popularity in urban centres of India as awareness on environment protection and sustainable living gain momentum.

Kajol Devgan actress and the chief guest for the event, said, “Nature in every form is something that we all as people need to look up to. And every event around us, in this day and age, especially in the last 5-10 years, has shown us that we are not stronger than nature. Science has improved and we have gotten better as a species but we have to go back and connect with nature at root level, which this event is a wonderful example of.”

E. Yagi Koji, Consul General of Japan said, “I am pleased to be part of the 22nd Bonsai Bonanza exhibition organized by IFBS. I would like to express my gratitude to Mrs. Harsha Hinduja, President of IFBS for organizing this event. IFBS started in 2003, has now become one of the leading group of Bonsai Specialists in Mumbai today. IFBS continues activities to raise awareness of Mother Nature through Bonsai and Ikebana. Japanese culture has developed a spirit of harmony and co-existence with nature, both Bonsai and Ikebana represents this culture.”

Urvashi Thacker, Vice President of IFBS, started this project in collaboration with Janmabai Narsee School as the venue, expressed her appreciation to her members and IFSB stating, “Bonsai is the highest form of horticulture and art. It is a living art and you have to look after it every day. I have learnt patience and perseverance by working long hours in my garden. I am so proud of our team especially, Harsha Hinduja, who has a heart of gold, who is the President of the Society.”

The IFBS, established in 2003, is one of the prominent Bonsai clubs in India. The society completed two decades in 2023, displaying its dedication to preserving the environment and nurturing plants. With Mrs. Harsha Hinduja as the President and gardening enthusiast, the society is sure to bring a unique and memorable experience to the attendees of the ‘Bonsai Bonanza’ event.