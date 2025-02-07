MICA Inaugurates Graduation Park – A Timeless Tribute to Its Alumni and Graduates

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 7: MICA Ahmedabad, India’s premier institute for Strategic Marketing and Communications, celebrated its 34th anniversary in a meaningful way by unveiling the Graduation Park—a dedicated space honouring its alumni and graduates. Originally conceptualized in 1997, the park symbolizes the journey, growth, and lasting impact of MICAns from the PGP, CCC, and FPM programs, further enriching the institute’s vibrant and green campus.

At the heart of the park stands a Calliandra Tree, planted by the first batch of MICAns in 1996 and symbolising every graduating MICAN. The newly designed park is surrounded by 29 trees, each symbolizing a graduating batch from MICA. With each passing batch, the park will continue to grow, as a new tree will be named in their honor, further enriching this living tribute.

The Graduation Park was inaugurated by the MICA Council for Students Affairs (MCSA) members, in the presence of Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Chairperson, MICA Governing Council, Ms. Jaya Deshmukh, Director & CEO, MICA, Dr. Githa Heggde, Dean, MICA, along with faculty, staff, and students.

Jaya Deshmukh, Director & CEO of MICA, also MICA’s first batch alumna says, “Life has come full circle. Back in 1996, my batch planted the Calliandra Tree when the campus had very few trees. The Calliandra is an evergreen, thornless tree. Known for its multipurpose value, it stands as a powerful symbol of resilience and growth—much like our MICAns. This initiative brings us one step closer to documenting and cherishing the legacy of our graduates.”

An integral highlight of the park is the Banyan Tree Art Piece, a black marble sculpture crafted by Rajasthan-based sculptor Nema Ram. The park also features dedicated seating areas, charming swings, and a tranquil water rock fountain, creating a perfect space for reflection, connection, and relaxation.

Sharing his thoughts, MICA alum from the 2014 batch and Adjunct Faculty Sukaran Thakur said, “Having experienced MICA both as a student and a faculty member, I can confidently say that the sense of community and strong alumni bonds are deeply embedded in MICAn DNA. And the Graduation Park transforms this spirit into a tangible and lasting tribute. It beautifully reflects how each batch’s legacy is interconnected—just like the roots of the Banyan tree now standing at its heart.”

WHAT THE GRADUATING BATCH HAS TO SAY:

“MICA’s Graduation Park is not just a space, it is a pause, a breath, a moment. It is where creativity lingers, where the MICA spirit stands strong, ever-evolving. And now, with the tree planted for our batch, a part of us will always remain here. As its roots deepen and branches stretch skyward, so will the memories we made—growing, thriving, reminding us of the bonds we built. Whenever we return, we won’t just see a tree; we will see a living testament to our time here, a symbol of everything we became together” said a second-year student Anushka Ghosh.

For Vaibhavi Lanjewar, it was an honour to witness this milestone and contribute to the legacy of MICA. She said, “The Graduation Park is not just a physical space but a living tribute to the countless stories, friendships, and dreams that have taken shape on this campus. Here is to celebrate our past, present, and future as we continue to grow, innovate, and inspire.”

Another student Abhinand P Nair feels that this park will amplify MICA’s relationship with its alumni and is a testament to all the batches of PGP, CCC and FPM. “MICA’s relationship with its alumni has always been strong, and the Graduation Park reflects MICA’s commitment to its alumni while also serving as a refreshing spot for the current batch.”