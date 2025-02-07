Rajoo Engineers Begins India’s First-of-its-Kind Manufacturing Park with Bhumi Pujan

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 7: In a historic move towards redefining India’s industrial landscape, Rajoo Engineers proudly announces the initiation of its ambitious business expansion project with a Bhumi Pujan ceremony held on February 5, 2025. This significant event marks the commencement of a groundbreaking development on an 80-acre non-agricultural land, setting the foundation for India’s first-of-its-kind manufacturing park dedicated to advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

The newly acquired land will house a comprehensive ecosystem where all verticals of Rajoo Engineers’ operations will be seamlessly integrated under one roof. The project will be executed in stages, starting with the development of core infrastructure, including essential facilities and key operational hubs. This will be followed by the integration of advanced technology units, R&D centers, and sustainability-driven operations. The final stage will focus on consolidating all verticals to maximize efficiency, conserve resources, and ensure seamless collaboration with 100% green energy.

With substantial investments dedicated to state-of-the-art infrastructure, this manufacturing park is designed to embody sustainability at its core. The project will incorporate lean manufacturing principles to minimize waste, optimize resource utilization, and promote environmentally responsible practices. Smart machines leveraging advanced technologies like IoT will further enhance efficiency, predictive maintenance, and resource optimization.

“This is more than just an expansion; it is a testament to Rajoo Engineers’ vision for the future. We are creating an integrated ecosystem that promotes innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence.” emphasizes Khushboo Chandrakant Doshi – Managing Director of Rajoo Engineers Limited.

This pioneering venture not only signifies Rajoo Engineers’ growth trajectory but also underscores its dedication to setting new benchmarks in India’s industrial and technological sectors.