Gujarat Sahitya Academy Announces Kutchi Language Awards for 2023

Gandhinagar, Feb 11:

The Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Gandhinagar, has announced the recipients of the prestigious Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar and Yuva Gaurav Puraskar for the year 2023 in the Kutchi language category.

According to the official statement from the Academy, the awards were decided based on the recommendations of an expert committee, approved by the Academy’s president.

Award Winners:

Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar (Kutchi Language) 2023: Shri Vishram Gadhvi

Yuva Gaurav Puraskar (Kutchi Language) 2023: Dr. Pooja Goswami

The Gujarat Sahitya Academy extended its heartfelt congratulations to the awardees for their literary contributions. Further details regarding the award ceremony will be announced in due course.

The announcement was made by Dr. Jayvantsinh Jadeja, Secretary, Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Gandhinagar.