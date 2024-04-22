Ex-Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu, former UP Guv Ram Naik, actor Mithun Chakraborty receive Padma awards

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, April 22 : President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for 2024 at a ceremony held here at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Among notable recipients were former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak (posthumously), actor Mithun Chakraborty, philanthropist and industrialist Sitaram Jindal, singer Usha Uthup, and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik.

The event was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries, who marked the recognition of outstanding contributions across various fields.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of the country announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards seek to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.