Ahmedabad Witnessed History: 35 Seekers Embrace Sadhu Life in Monumental Jain Diksha Ceremony

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, April 22: In a first in the city’s 500-year history, 35 Jain diksha ceremonies were held under one pavilion, overseen by Acharya Shree Vijay Yogtilaksuriji Maharaja. The event, on the banks of the Sabarmati River, began at 5:30 AM with 30,000 attendees.

Under 15 Acharya Bhagwants and 400 Sadhu/Sadhvijibhagwanats, the ogho ritual began at 7:35 AM, and within 25 minutes, all 35 mumukshus received it. They then underwent a final bath, shedding their worldly attire for Sadhu robes.

After receiving the ogho, undergoing the symbolic loch, and receiving new names, the mumukshus embarked on their new lives as Sadhus. More than five hundred thousand Jains from Ahmedabad participated in the five-day diksha festival, witnessing this historic event.

The festival began on 18th April with a welcoming ceremony and culminated on 21st April with a Varsidaan procession and an auction that raised millions of rupees. On 22nd April, the mumukshus were bid farewell, and after rituals, they took on their new lives as Sadhus.

Over 500,000 Jains from Ahmedabad participated in the five-day diksha festival, witnessing this historic event.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)