Apollo Hospitals Marks 25,000 Transplants, Launches “Perfect Match” to Tackle Organ Shortage

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Feb 14: Apollo Hospitals, Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare services provider, today announced a landmark achievement of 25,000 successful organ transplants across its hospital network. This remarkable milestone puts the spotlight on Apollo Hospitals’ unwavering commitment to saving lives and transforming healthcare through innovation, expertise, and compassionate care. The 25,000 transplants are not just a numerical accomplishment but reflect the hope, resilience of patients and the donor families and the dedication of the Apollo Hospitals transplant team.

Building upon this legacy of excellence, Apollo Hospitals also launched the “Perfect Match” Campaign, a comprehensive initiative to raise awareness about the critical need for organ donors, dispel common myths surrounding organ donation, and inspire individuals to register as potential donors. The campaign has made a beginning in addressing the widening gap between the number of patients awaiting life-saving transplants and the availability of suitable organs.

The “Perfect Match” Campaign included a variety of outreach activities, including community health talks, educational workshops, online resources, and partnerships with patient advocacy groups. Dr. Ravichand Siddachari, Sr Consultant HPB, Liver and Pancreas Transplant at Apollo Hospitals, led an engaging and informative session with residents of the Rainbow Vistas community in Hyderabad. During the session, Dr. Siddachari addressed key questions about transplant eligibility, the organ donation process, and the profound impact that organ donation can have on individuals and families facing life-threatening illnesses.

“Reaching 25,000 transplants is a commendable achievement, but it also serves as a reminder of the immense need that exists,” said Dr. Ravichand Siddachari. “Every day, patients are added to the transplant waiting list, and sadly, many do not receive the organ they need in time. Through the ‘Perfect Match’ Campaign, we have endeavoured to empower individuals to make informed decisions about organ donation and to become part of a life-saving movement.”

Tejesvi Rao, CEO-Telangana Region, Apollo Hospitalsunderlined the importance of public awareness and education, “Apollo Hospitals has always been committed to advancing the field of organ transplantation in India. With the ‘Perfect Match’ Campaign, we have taken a small but significant step forward in our efforts to increase organ donation rates and ensure that more patients have the opportunity to receive the transplants they need to live longer, healthier lives.”

Dr. Ravindra Babu, Director Medical Services-Telangana Region, Apollo Hospitals said “Our team is deeply committed to providing world-class care to transplant patients. The ‘Perfect Match’ campaign is another step towards fulfilling our mission to make organ transplantation accessible to all patients who need it. We encourage everyone eligible to register to become an organ donor.”

Apollo Hospitals has been a pioneer in organ transplantation in India, establishing itself as a Center of Excellence for a wide range of transplant procedures. The hospital’s multidisciplinary transplant teams comprise highly skilled surgeons, physicians, nurses, and support staff who are dedicated to providing comprehensive, patient-centred care.