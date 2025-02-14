Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar ties the knot with Priya Banerjee in an intimate ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 14 : Actor Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee finally tied the knot on February 14, 2025.

Taking to their social media, Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding. “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik”, the post read. The couple chose to get married in the comfort of their own home in the presence of their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities included the haldi and mehendi ceremony before the pheras.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee opted to wear ethereal ensembles from a special collection by designer Tarun Tahiliani for their special day, with jewelry by Khurana Jewellery House. The bride looked gorgeous in an ivory and gold lehenga with intricate threadwork and embroidery. She paired her lehenga with a corset and a sheer dupatta. Her look was tied up with stunning kundan jewellery, including a maangtika, bangles, choker-style necklace, and statement earrings. As for makeup, she decided to keep it on the lighter side. On another hand, Prateik Babbar chose to wear a matching open sherwani, paired with a signature drape shirt and a classic dhoti set. He also added a layered pearl necklace as part of his look.

Meanwhile, Prateik Babbar’s half-brother Aaryan Babbar revealed that they had not been invited to be a part of the wedding. Arya Babbar stated that it is a painful moment for the family as the actor has distanced himself from his loved ones. Prateik Babbar is veteran actor Raj Babbar’s son from his first marriage to late actress Smita Patil. After Smita Patil passed away, Raj Babbar got married to Nadira Babbar and welcomed two kids – Arya Babbar and Juhi Babbar. Before Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar was married to Sanya Sagar. The two got married in 2019 but decided to go their separate ways in 2023.