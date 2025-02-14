Elixia Inc. Disrupts Cold Chain Logistics with a Tech-Driven Marketplace

Catering to over 2,000 shippers and hundreds of transporters

Targeting 4x revenue growth in a year from the cold chain marketplace

Thousands of transactions expected in the first quarter post-launch

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 14: Elixia Inc., a pioneering Logistics Tech SaaS AI Platform, has launched its groundbreaking cold chain logistics marketplace, transforming the way temperature-sensitive goods are transported across India. After the success of its dry cargo marketplace, Elixia is now redefining cold chain logistics by offering on-demand, temperature-controlled vehicle placement, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and real-time visibility for businesses.

Backed by a vast network of shippers and transporters, Elixia is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing challenges in the industry. The platform optimizes cold chain operations using best-in-class AI-driven technology amalgamated with deep-seated industry expertise, significantly reducing wastage and improving supply chain efficiency, offering unparalleled value for all stakeholders.

A Revolutionary Leap for Cold Chain Logistics

Elixia’s cold chain marketplace – Elixia Connect – promises to streamline operations for more than 2,000 shippers and hundreds of transporters dealing with temperature-sensitive goods. By addressing the growing demand for reliable and efficient logistics solutions for products such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, confectionary, chocolates, dairy and other cold chain products, Elixia aims to set a new standard for cold chain logistics.

Sanket Sheth, Founder & President of Elixia Inc. on this advancement said, “This is a game-changer for India’s cold chain logistics. For too long, the industry has struggled with fragmented networks, unpredictable pricing, and limited vehicle availability. Our new marketplace directly addresses these challenges by providing a seamless, transparent, and cost-effective solution. By keeping the platform free for transporters and ensuring shippers only pay when they receive value, we are making cold chain logistics more efficient, accessible, and future-ready.”

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Elixia Connect offers multiple advantages for shippers and transporters alike. The platform provides improved price discovery, enabling shippers to secure cost-effective transport options. Additionally, the marketplace ensures easy and reliable availability of vehicles equipped to handle temperature-sensitive goods, reducing delays, and minimizing risks. Transporters gain access to a steady pipeline of loads, helping them avoid empty trips and maximize their asset utilization. By connecting with verified shippers, genuine transporters can ensure consistent business and improved profitability.

Sanket Sheth further emphasized, “Our goal is to empower the logistics community with a platform that ensures reliability, transparency, and efficiency. By leveraging our proven expertise in logistics technology and tapping into our extensive network, we are confident in driving positive change in the cold chain logistics ecosystem. Elixia aims to see a 4x jump in revenue coming in from the cold chain marketplace in a year’s time with thousands of transactions happening in the first quarter of the launch itself”

Leveraging Technology and Network for Success

Elixia’s highly flexible logistics technology stack is a key enabler of this marketplace, with advanced features such as real-time tracking, automated temperature monitoring, and predictive analytics to optimize routes and minimize wastage. Having successfully operated a marketplace for dry cargo, Elixia has demonstrated its ability to deliver value to stakeholders through technology-driven innovation. This latest foray into the cold chain segment reaffirms the company’s commitment to addressing industry challenges and driving growth in critical logistics verticals.