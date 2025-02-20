Adani Foundation unveils ‘Butterfly Effect’ framework empowering women at every stage of life

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Feb 20: Adani Foundation has unveiled its “Butterfly Effect” framework that has been empowering women at every stage of their lives. The ‘Butterfly Effect’ is a transformative approach that addresses the evolving needs of women through every stage of their lives. It was unveiled at the first national-level roundtable consultation on Wednesday, in New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8.

The roundtable served as an important platform to engage stakeholders and derive strategic insights on pathways to enhance the outreach and impact of women-centric interventions. It also aimed at identifying newer collaborations to scale up the socioeconomic empowerment of women across all age groups pan India. “Our interventions are designed to ensure equitable access to opportunities, promoting growth, well-being, and empowerment at each phase of a woman’s journey,” said Dr Abhishek Lakhtakia, Chief Executive Officer of the Adani Foundation. “This inaugural roundtable discussion will surely be a stepping stone to further the cause of women empowerment and help expedite outcomes,” he added. Since 1996, the Adani Foundation has been dedicated to empowering women for nearly three decades. It has been implementing a series of targeted interventions designed to meet the unique needs of women at all life stages.

From infancy and early childhood to adolescence, young adulthood, middle age, and old age, the Foundation strives to ensure continuous support for women, ensuring that women receive the necessary guidance and opportunities to enhance their socio-economic well-being. Its commitment to women’s empowerment is holistic and across dimensions. The focus is on causing inter-generational improvement of outcomes, benefiting women in all stages of life from infancy to old age. Instead of charitable distributions, it focuses on education, nutrition and health security, skill building, and sustained outcomes through programme designs that unlock self-reliance, agency, and autonomy. With a sharp focus on enabling economic activity, the Foundation is catalysing transformation for women through health, education, sustainable livelihoods, and infrastructure initiatives that empower them to make meaningful choices for themselves and their families. The ‘Butterfly Effect’ framework embodies this holistic approach by positioning women at the centre of all interventions. The framework has been designed to support women across different stages, promoting their growth, self-reliance, and overall well-being.

During the event, the Adani Foundation also released its ‘Supporting Her Exponential Empowerment (S.H.E.)’ Report, a carefully curated document that highlights the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to empower women through every stage of their lives. The report offers a detailed look into the Foundation’s approach, with a focus on the holistic nature of its interventions and how they are working to empower women throughout the country. During the event, Lakhtakia also emphasised the importance of all stakeholders coming together and generating the ideal scale for interventions at each life stage. Through this transformative approach, the Foundation continues to enable ‘inclusive’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘transformative’ change in the lives of women it touches. So far, the Foundation has positively transformed the lives of over 2 million girls and women through its dedicated efforts.