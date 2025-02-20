MICANVAS 2025 : A Grand Celebration of Marketing, Creativity, and Entertainment

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 20: MICA, Ahmedabad, recently concluded its flagship event, MICANVAS 2025, its annual marketing festival, in a three-day spectacle of creativity, strategy, and innovation, drawing students from KJ Somaiya, NIRMA, SP Jain, Welingkar, and Masters’ Union.

With a prize pool of ₹7L+, the festival featured intellectually stimulating events like What If: Reimagining Brand Realities, Dialectica, Miquest: Brandwidth, and Miquest: Bizhikers, alongside high-stakes competitions such as Last Manager Standing, Battle of Brands, Boardroom Builder, and BrandPop. Creative expression thrived through Jingle Junkies and RJ Wars, while strategic brilliance took centre stage in Start Your Own Startup, Stakeholder Savvy, and AI’deation. Adding an artistic flair, String Art, Perfume Making, and Soap Making workshops provided immersive hands-on experiences.

A special highlight was the appearance of renowned actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, known for his role in Mirzapur, adding a touch of cinematic brilliance to the event. The entertainment lineup was equally electrifying – #Kullubaazi (Aaditya Kulshreshth) kicked off the festivities with a laughter-filled stand-up night, DJ Aztec turned Day 2 into an EDM spectacle, and the grand finale saw a mesmerizing Pro Night with Amit Trivedi.