School Bus Accident in Gujarat’s Surendranagar Leaves 11 Injured; Road Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

Surendranagar, Feb 23: A school bus carrying students from Limdi School in Mahisagar met with an accident on Sunday near Choraniya in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, leaving 11 people injured. Among them, nine students and two teachers sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Initial reports suggest that the bus, which was on a trip to Dwarka, collided with a dumper. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident while ensuring medical assistance for the injured. Locals were the first to rush to help the students. More details were awaited. Over the past five years, the state has witnessed about 82,000 accidents, resulting in 36,000 fatalities. In 2022, the state experienced a significant number of road accidents, with over 7,000 fatalities reported.

This translated to an average of approximately 21 deaths per day due to road mishaps. In 2023, Ahmedabad saw a decline in road accidents, with 1,097 incidents and 329 deaths reported between January 1 and October 31, compared to 1,203 accidents and 419 deaths during the same period in 2022. The Gujarat government has implemented several measures to enhance road safety and reduce accidents across the state. In 2018, the Gujarat Road Safety Authority Act was enacted, leading to the establishment of the Gujarat Road Safety Authority (GRSA). This body is responsible for formulating and enforcing road safety policies, conducting awareness campaigns, and coordinating efforts among various stakeholders. In January 2025, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved Rs 188 crore for road safety initiatives.

This funding supports 76 projects covering 786.41 kilometres, focusing on critical improvements in accident-prone areas, such as curve modifications, installation of crash barriers, spot widening, and road furniture enhancements. Additionally, Rs 87.52 crore has been allocated for installing anti-glare systems on four-lane and six-lane roads under the State Roads and Buildings Department. The GRSA has also organised various programmes to promote road safety awareness, including marathon runs, street plays, medical camps, and eye check-up camps for drivers. Helmet distribution drives have been conducted to encourage the use of protective headgear among two-wheeler riders.