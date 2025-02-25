Gromax Agri Equipment Celebrates 25 Years of JV with Mahindra & Gujarat Govt.

Launches 5 new tractor models, in the 2WD and 4WD segments and introduced tractors in the saffron and black colour themes

Mumbai, Feb 25: Gromax Agri Equipment Ltd. (erstwhile Mahindra Gujarat Tractor Ltd.), a joint venture between Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and the Government of Gujarat celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the tractor makers journey towards empowering Indian farmers with affordable mechanized solutions.

Rechristened to Mahindra Gujarat Tractor Ltd. with Mahindra acquiring a major stake in the company 1999 and renamed to Gromax Agri Equipment Ltd. in 2017, this signaled a strategic shift for the brand towards providing a distinctive and affordable range of mechanization solutions for India’s farming community. In the last 25 years Gromax has expanded its tractor range from about only 4 tractor models to over 40 variants in the 20-50HP segment under the TRAKSTAR (launched in 2017) and HINDUSTAN brand of tractors, and farm implements under the TRAKMATE brand.

To commemorate the company’s 25th anniversary Gromax has launched all-new 4WD tractor models – the Trakstar 525 and Trakstar 536 during the year. The company has also introduced

new 2WD tractor variants under the 24HP, 31HP and 36HP categories to cater to the specific needs of the orchard segment. To attract young farmers and drive differentiation, Gromax has also introduced tractors in saffron and black colour themes.

Commenting on 25 years of Gromax, Mr. Hemant Sikka – President, Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, “A milestone year for us at Mahindra & Mahindra, we are extremely proud of Gromax’s remarkable journey of 25 years. A reflection of our shared commitment to ‘Transform Farming and Enrich Lives’, Gromax is a brand defined to serve the farmers of our nation with the best farm equipment that are both affordable and accessible. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers, partners and the Government of Gujarat, as well as our employees who have supported us through this journey. As we move forward, we look forward to the next chapter of growth with Gromax, as we further aim to enable Indian farmers in mechanising their farms.”

Gromax Agri Equipment Ltd. is a jointly owned company between Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and the Government of Gujarat with an equity ratio of 60:40 respectively. The company’s manufacturing plant is based out of Vadodara.