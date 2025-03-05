NID Ahmedabad Students Excel at ADI Battle of Projects 2025

Innovative Designs Making an Impact,” to emphasize the creativity and influence of the awarded projects

Ahmedabad, March 05: Students from the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, have made their mark at the prestigious ADI Battle of Projects 2025, securing notable positions in multiple categories. Their innovative and socially impactful designs have been recognized on a national platform, bringing pride to the institution.

NID Ahmedabad students have demonstrated their creative prowess at the ADI Battle of Projects 2025, with three students securing 2nd Runner-Up positions across various design categories. Kathir Senthil’s furniture design Jvala embodies sustainability and Buddhist aesthetics. Dhruv Arvind Dalvi’s Wrap, a lunch bag that unfolds into a table mat, offers a practical and stylish solution for office-goers. Navya GS was recognized for her impactful design in the social innovation category. These accolades reaffirm NID’s reputation for nurturing visionary designers who merge functionality with innovation.

Award-Winning Achievements

Kathir Senthil

Award: 2nd Runner-Up in the Craft-Based Design Category

Project: Jvala

Discipline / Batch: Furniture and Interior Design, B.Des 2022

Mentor: Sweety Taur

Project Details: Jvala is an exquisite furniture design made using charred bamboo and brass accents. The design, inspired by lotus forms and spiritual motifs, blends sustainability with Buddhist aesthetics. This project pays tribute to India’s rich artisanal heritage while promoting harmony with nature.

Dhruv Arvind Dalvi

Award: 2nd Runner-Up in the Industrial Design Category

Project: Wrap | A Lunch Bag That Unfolds Into a Table Mat

Institution Collaboration: Holon Institute of Technology, Israel

Target Audience: American Corporate Professionals

Project Details: Designed for hassle-free desk eating, Wrap transforms from a compact lunch bag into a table mat. It redefines workplace dining with its stylish, functional, and aspirational design, catering to professionals seeking convenience and elegance in their daily routines.

Navya GS

Award: 2nd Runner-Up in the Design for Social Impact Category

Project Details: Recognized for a project that drives meaningful change, Navya GS’s work focuses on innovative solutions that address pressing social challenges through design.

About ADI Battle of Projects 2025

The ADI Battle of Projects is a prestigious platform that celebrates excellence in design and innovation. The awards honor groundbreaking projects across multiple categories, highlighting creativity, functionality, and impact. The competition is organized by the Association of Designers of India (ADI), providing young designers with a platform to showcase their talents and gain recognition in the design industry.

The achievements of NID Ahmedabad students at the ADI Battle of Projects 2025 underscore the institute’s commitment to fostering creativity and innovation. These young designers have demonstrated their ability to merge aesthetics with functionality, proving that design can be a powerful tool for social change and sustainable solutions.