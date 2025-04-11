Sudarshan Chemicals Empowers 235 Students with ‘Sudha Sitara’ Scholarships

BILKULONLINE

Roha, Ahmedabad, April 11: Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited today announced scholarships for 235 students under the ‘Sudha Sitara Scholarship’ Program in Raigad district.

The scholarship initiative is part of the SUDHA (Sudarshan’s Holistic Aspiration) CSR framework which aims to empower underprivileged students through education and mentorship, with a focus on girl students. Sudarshan has selected 185 girls, 49 boys, and 12 individuals with disabilities, through evaluation of economic conditions, academic performance and scholarship examination results.

Speaking on this, Rajesh Rathi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sudarshan Chemicals said, “The SUDHA CSR initiative focuses on Women Empowerment, Health, Education, Environment and Community Development, aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The program has impacted over 1 lakh lives since its inception and the journey continues to create transformative impacts. The ‘Sudha Sitara Scholarship’ empowers students through personalized guidance, building their confidence and preparing them to overcome future challenges and achieve their full potential.”

Chief guest, Aditi Tai Tatkare, Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra said, “The Sudha Sitara Scholarship has empowered dreams of students across Raigad. What began as one star has now become a constellation—now, it’s no longer just ‘Sudha Sitara’, but truly ‘Sudha Sitaare.’ This partnership between corporate vision and personal commitment creates a model for development in our communities.”

The ceremony showcased success stories from previous scholarship recipients, demonstrating impact on students, families, and communities. The financial assistance and mentorship will be provided by Sudarshan employees, creating a powerful bridge between corporate resources and community aspirations that transforms education into a catalyst for generational change.