Sunday, April 13, 2025
Latest:
BankingBusiness

Bank of India Withdraws 400-Day FD Scheme, Cuts Interest Rates After Repo Rate Drop

BILKUL ONLINE

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 12: Bank of India has announced the withdrawal of its special 400-day fixed deposit (FD) scheme, which offered a maximum interest rate of 7.30%. The decision comes in the wake of a recent reduction in the repo rate.

Effective April 15, 2025, the bank has also revised interest rates on other short- and medium-term FDs. For deposits under ₹3 crore, the revised rates include 4.25% for tenures between 91 and 179 days, 5.75% for 180 days to less than a year, 7.05% for one year, and 6.75% for over one year up to two years.

For deposits ranging from ₹3 crore to below ₹10 crore, rates will be 5.75% (91–179 days), 6.25% (180–210 days), 6.50% (211 days to less than a year), 7.05% (one year), and 6.70% (over one year to less than two years).

Additionally, super senior citizens will continue to receive a 0.65% interest rate benefit, and senior citizens a 0.50% benefit on deposits below ₹3 crore for tenures of six months and above.

 

Post Views: 270

You May Also Like

Over $100 million in funding raised by 21 Indian startups this week

BILKUL ONLINE

Govt urges public sector banks to expedite target achievement

BILKUL ONLINE

Low interest rates to drive home loans growth

BILKUL ONLINE