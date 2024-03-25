Farhan-Shibani, Dia Mirza, Jyothika among early guests at Javed-Shabana Holi bash

Mumbai, March 25: The Holi bash that lyricist Javed Akhtar and his actress-activist wife Shabana Azmi threw at their Juhu home, Janki Kutir, last year had its own tragic after story when it turned out that actor-director Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post before his unexpected death was a picture of his from the party.

The picture showed him, with Holi colours on his cheeks, posing with Javed Sahab, who had an arm wrapped around the shoulders of his guest.

This year, the party is happening again and Shabana, dressed in white with a multi-hued safa tied on her head, set the mood for it when she entered the venue doing a little dance. Later, Javed Sahab and Shabana posed for the paparazzi.

The early guests included the poet’s filmmaker-actor son Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar; Dia Mirza, the actress who’s now better known for her espousal of green causes; and Jyothika Saravanan, the multi-award-winning Tamil actress and producer.