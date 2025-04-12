Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025: Registration Deadline Extended till April 25

Online Registration Deadline Extended for Army Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2025-26 for Gujarat & UTs

Extension applies to candidates from 20 Gujarat districts and 2 Union Territories; apply now at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, April 12: In a significant relief for aspiring candidates, the Indian Army has extended the last date for online registration for the Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2025-2026. Initially scheduled to close on April 10, the registration window will now remain open till April 25, 2025.

The online registration for the Online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) commenced on March 12, 2025, through the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The extension has been granted in response to overwhelming interest and to accommodate more candidates eager to serve in the Indian Army.

This recruitment rally covers 20 districts of Gujarat State — Ahmedabad, Anand, Arvalli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Chhotaudepur, Dangs, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mahisagar, Mahesana, Narmada, Navsari, Panchmahals, Sabarkantha, Surat, Tapi, Vadodara, and Valsad — along with the Union Territories of Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Candidates interested in various Agniveer categories are advised to complete their registration before the new deadline. For further details, eligibility criteria, and instructions, aspirants should visit the official website.

The Indian Army encourages all eligible youth to take advantage of this opportunity to serve the nation and be part of the Agnipath scheme.