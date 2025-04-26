National Government Cloud disruption hits IT services, restoration on: Supreme Court

New Delhi, April 26: The Supreme Court on Saturday said that owing to the disruption in National Government Cloud (NGC), several information communication technology-based services have been affected and the work was on to restore the impacted services.

In a notice, the apex court said the disruption has affected services provided by the Registry, such as website, e-Filing, SCR and DigiSCR (Supreme Court Reports) portals. “Due to disruption in National Government Cloud (NGC), since early morning, various information communication technology-based services provided by the Registry, such as website, e-Filing, SCR and DigiSCR portals are adversely effected,” the Supreme Court informed.

It further stated that all concerned teams are working on early restoration of services. “We regret for the inconvenience caused, if any. We deeply appreciate your patience, understanding and cooperation,” said the apex court. National Government Cloud is a unique cloud service being offered to government projects under the authority of NIC. It allows organisations to choose multiple private and public cloud services using a single end use portal. National Government Cloud offers various on premise services like Compute, Storage, Kubernetes, Database, and Network in a secured data centre operated by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The Supreme Court Registry utilises a cloud infrastructure as part of its digitisation and digital preservation efforts. This includes the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), which provides a centralised repository for court records. Also, eCourt services that offer online access to case information and other resources. The registry is also actively involved in digitising case records and court orders, making them accessible through various online platforms. The “Digital Supreme Court Reports” harnesses the power of technology to transform legal knowledge sharing, delivering judgments in both volume-based and HTML formats ensures ease of access, searchability, and unrestricted availability to all interested and passionate about the law.