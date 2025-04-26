PRSI Ahmedabad and AMA Celebrate National PR Day with a Focus on AI and Ethics

PR Professionals, Industry Experts, and Students Converge in Ahmedabad to Explore Ethical AI Use on National PR Day

Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR and Founder of Vikypedia.com , emphasized the PR community’s vital role in ensuring AI is implemented with trust, transparency, and ethical responsibility.

Vicky Shah, Chairman of PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter, highlighted the importance of public relations in shaping a future where innovation and ethical considerations go hand-in-hand.

Ahmedabad, April 26: The Ahmedabad Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), in collaboration with the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), celebrated National PR Day 2025 with an insightful session on “Responsible Use of AI: Role of PR”.

The event brought together public relations and corporate communication professionals, industry leaders, and students to explore the evolving role of PR in the age of artificial intelligence.

The session was led by Vikram Kharvi, CEO of Bloomingdale PR and Founder of Vikypedia.com, who emphasized the critical role PR professionals must play in ensuring AI’s ethical and responsible deployment. He highlighted the challenges of AI adoption, strategies for building trust and transparency, and the new skills PR practitioners will need in an AI-driven world.

“AI will undoubtedly transform how we communicate, but it’s up to us in the PR community to ensure that transformation is rooted in trust, transparency, and responsibility,” said Vikram Kharvi. “Public Relations is not just about storytelling—it’s about safeguarding the truth in an era of synthetic influence. I am honored to share this message here in Ahmedabad, a city that embraces both technological progress and ethical values.”

Vicky Shah, Chairman of PRSI Ahmedabad Chapter, underlined the significance of the occasion, stating, “National PR Day serves as an important reminder of the strategic value of public relations in building reputations and fostering understanding. As we step further into the age of AI, PR will play a crucial role in guiding its responsible use. This session with Vikram Kharvi offered invaluable perspectives on how our profession can shape a future where innovation and ethics go hand-in-hand.”

The event highlighted how the integration of AI into public relations must be approached with care, with PR professionals acting as guardians of credibility and ethical communication. The lively interactions during the session reflected a deep interest in ensuring that the future of AI and communication evolves responsibly.