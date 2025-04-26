Zigly Celebrates Veterinary Heroes with Special Appreciation Event on World Veterinary Day

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, April 26: Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand, organized an event to celebrate and honour veterinarians and support staff across India on the occasion of ‘World Veterinary Day’. The unique nation-wide initiative was held at Zigly’s centres, across states, to felicitate pet care teams that work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure animal wellness and care.

As part of the on-ground celebration, Zigly organized in-person appreciation huddles at its centers that featured cake cutting and flower giveaways sharing moments of gratitude with veterinarians and support staff. In addition, Zigly’s leadership team personally thanked pet care partners, recognizing their invaluable role in building trust and delivering heartfelt care to pet families.

“Every veterinarian, technician, and support member at Zigly plays a vital role in the promise we make to pets and their families, to offer care that’s not just clinically sound, but deeply compassionate. This celebration is our way of expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone who brings this promise to life, every single day,” said Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First.

In a special effort to recognize skill, excellence and compassion, Zigly presented handwritten-style ‘Appreciation Certificates’, across three key categories. The first category included, ‘The Most Loved Vet Award’ which was based on customer votes and celebrates professionals who have built deep, trusted relationships with pet parents. The second, ‘The Vet Excellence Award’, which was nominated by peers and managers and recognizes consistent clinical excellence and genuine empathy. Lastly, the ‘Long Service Award’ which honored veterinarians who have dedicated three or more years to Zigly’s mission, acknowledging their enduring commitment and service.

Acknowledging that great pet care is a team effort, Zigly highlighted the vital contributions of vet nurses, reception staff, and assistants who are the pillars of its holistic pet care approach. These unsung heroes were recognized for their invaluable contribution to Zigly’s commitment to pet care and animal wellness.

Zigly has multiple experience centers across India, including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Secunderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, and Dehradun, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana. The pet care platform is expanding its physical presence by opening new stores in other major cities as well.

