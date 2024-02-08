CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League takes a giant leap in its Inaugural Season

Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel to be the Chief Guest of Ahmedabad Race

Ahmedabad racing event on 11 February at Eka Arena, TransStadia, 6 PM Onwards – 6 Teams, International riders, Supercross shows

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 8: The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is poised to make history with its inaugural season, marking a revolutionary leap in the landscape of motorsports in India. The league is excited about the participation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel as chief guest and will inaugurate the second race of Season One.

The Ahmedabad race is scheduled to take place on the 11th of February 2024, promising an adrenaline-fueled spectacle of Supercross racing at this state-of-the-art multi-purpose stadium, EKA Arena (formerly The Arena/Transstadia Arena).

As we are aware that our two-wheeler population is among the largest in the world, and that there is a huge potential for Supercross racing in India. The racers of this exciting journey of ride seem to give wings to the aspirations of the young India and help them achieve global stardom in the world of Supercross racing.

Veer Patel, Managing Director Lilleria Group and Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, expressed his excitement, stating, “Gujarat has given me the first platform to find my passion and today I am grateful for the support, love and guidance the state has provided me. The CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is not just about racing; it’s a journey to redefine the very fabric of motorsports in India.”

The inaugural race of Season One held at Pune, with over 10,000 spectators cheering the remarkable assembly of both international champions and rising Indian talents spanning four categories: 450cc international riders, 250cc international riders, 250cc India-Asia mix, and the fiercely contested 85cc junior class. With elite riders from various corners of the globe gathering in India, the series promises to be the ultimate battleground for Supercross dominance on a global scale. The league remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring a secure and competitive platform for riders of diverse ages and expertise levels.

The league has resonated globally, with over 100 riders from around the world registering for the recently concluded rider auction out of which 48 riders found homes in the 6 franchise teams of the CEAT ISRL, making it a fiercely competitive event. Accredited by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), CEAT ISRL promises to be a game-changer in the world of Supercross.

With the eyes of the motorsports world on India, the CEAT ISRL is set to usher in a new era of motorsports, combining high-octane racing excitement with star-studded music extravaganzas. The league’s commitment extends beyond the racetrack, emphasizing community engagement, talent development, and environmental sustainability, making it a cultural phenomenon.

With three iconic cities—Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune—set to host the races, the CEAT ISRL promises not only heart-stopping Supercross action but also star-studded music extravaganzas, creating an unparalleled entertainment experience.

VEER PATEL :

A 2-time national supercross champion, Veer Patel has a rich racing experience of 8 years. He is the youngest rider and the first-ever privateer to win a national supercross championship in India. His love and immense talent for racing took Veer to the USA where he trained for 1 year under an SX World Champion. In his other passions, Veer is also the Managing Director of Gujarat-based Lilleria Group that works extensively in Real Estate, Hospitality and Motosports.

Speaking to BILKULONLINE Veer said “Our league is committed to providing a safe and competitive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels. We also believe in giving back to the community and partnering with local organizations to promote youth development and environment sustainability. We are excited to be a part of the growth of Supercross racing in India, and we look forward to providing our fans with an unforgettable experience”.

Priced at Rs. 250 tickets can be booked at Book my show.

Gujarat Trailblazers : A team driven by two dynamic individuals, ready to take the sport by storm

From the land of Gujarat, two ambitious leaders – Dhrumil Patel, a highly successful serial entrepreneur and Gaurav Gill, a true icon of Indian motorsports, have come together to form Gujarat Trailblazers; a franchise that is aiming to win big and also build a culture around Supercross in India. While Dhrumil’s business acumen supports the franchise and its growth plans, Gaurav Gill’s extensive experience in motorsports – including his achievement of being a 3-time Asia-Pacific Rally Champion – is playing a key role in shaping the on-field performance and magic Gujarat Trailblazers.

Prepare to be amazed as our stage performers break records of charismatic engagement, adding an extra layer of excitement to this premier motorsport event at Ahmedabad !