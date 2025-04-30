Instamart partners with Kalyan Jewellers to deliver Gold and Silver Coins just in time for Akshaya Tritiya

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, April 30: Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has partnered with Kalyan Jewellers, one of India’s most trusted and iconic jewellery brands, marking the jewellery brand’s debut in the quick commerce space. Just in time for Akshay Tritiya, customers can now order certified gold and silver coins directly on Instamart and have them delivered to their doorsteps in minutes. Instamart users can avail the service across all 100 cities including top metros.

Starting April 25, consumers across cities can shop a certified assortment of gold and silver coins on Instamart, making last-minute festive shopping more seamless and stress-free than ever before. The exclusive range includes:

Gold Coins : 0.5g and 1g (24 Karat, BIS Hallmarked) featuring motifs like the Flower, Ayodhya, Lord Ganesh, Swastik and Goddess Lakshmi

Silver Coins: 5g, 10g, and 20g (999 pure silver, certified) adorned with auspicious motifs such as Ganpati, Laxmi, Ganesh Laxmi and more.

Whether it’s for gifting, spiritual rituals, or personal investment, these coins are a symbol of prosperity and auspicious beginnings, perfectly aligned with the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya. But what makes this launch truly special is that it’s not just a festive addition. Post Akshaya Tritiya, Kalyan Jewellers’ gold and silver coins will continue to be available on Instamart as part of their regular assortment, giving consumers year-round access to trusted, quality-assured precious metals with just a few taps.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Instamart said, “We’re excited to welcome Kalyan Jewellers to our platform ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. With more customers embracing the convenience of quick commerce for festive and traditional purchases, this partnership is both timely and relevant. Our goal is to ensure that customers can access trusted, certified products like gold and silver coins with the same ease as they would groceries or other household purchases.”

With this latest offering, Instamart is reaffirming its position as the go-to destination for not just groceries, but moments of joy, celebration, and tradition, delivered instantly.

Speaking about the partnership, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers said, “Akshaya Tritiya is a time-honoured tradition, and purchasing gold or silver on this day is considered especially auspicious. Through our collaboration with Swiggy’s Quick Commerce platform, Instamart, we are making it easier than ever to buy Kalyan gold and silver coins. Our offering includes 0.5g and 1g gold coins, along with 5g, 10g, and 20g silver coins – delivered straight to your doorstep in minutes. This provides customers with the flexibility to choose according to their needs, budgets, and convenience. This partnership allows us to integrate the auspiciousness of tradition with the ease and speed of modern living, ensuring the spirit of the festival remains.”

To celebrate this golden partnership, Instamart launched a striking on-ground activation named InstaGold. In Hyderabad, a high-footfall location was transformed with an eye-catching installation, completely covered in chocolate coins wrapped in identical gold foil. But here’s the twist: hidden among them were 5 real gold coins, indistinguishable from the rest. Each participant had just one chance to pick a coin and try their luck. This exciting, interactive experience captured the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya, bringing together tradition, surprise, and a dash of golden fortune in the most delightful way.

From impulse festive buys to thoughtful last-minute gifts or meaningful personal indulgences, Kalyan Jewellers’ debut on Instamart reimagines how India shops for gold with purity, trust, and now, unprecedented speed.