New Astronomy and Space Science Gallery to Open at Gujarat Science City on May 15

A Cutting-Edge Attraction for Science Enthusiasts

Ahmedabad, May 14: Ahmedabad’s Gujarat Science City is all set to unveil its latest marvel — the Astronomy and Space Science Gallery, a state-of-the-art facility designed to inspire and educate visitors about the universe. Developed under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, this impressive new gallery will be open to the public from 15 May 2025.

A Vision Realized Under Strong Leadership

Speaking about the launch, Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, said,

“Science City continues to emerge as a major centre of attraction under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.”

She highlighted that the new gallery follows the grand success of the Aquarium and Robotic Gallery, becoming the third major attraction at Science City.

Special Timing for Vacation Visitors

Recognizing the ongoing school vacation period, the gallery will be inaugurated as per the Chief Minister’s directive, ensuring that students and families can fully benefit from the facility during their holidays.

Immersive Learning Across Three Floors

Spread over 12,797 square metres, the Astronomy and Space Science Gallery is built around a three-storey-high Sun globe, surrounded by planetary models. The gallery comprises six major sections across three floors, offering an educational journey from the history of astronomy to futuristic space exploration.

Main Sections of the Gallery:

Fundamentals and History Gallery

Featuring 47 exhibits, this section explores the core concepts and the evolution of astronomical studies.

Present Gallery

Home to 30 exhibits, it highlights recent space missions and modern-day discoveries.

Future Gallery

With 24 exhibits, this section offers a glimpse into upcoming innovations and research in space science.

India’s Contribution to Astronomy

A special zone with 32 exhibits celebrating India’s achievements in the field.

Stellar Gallery

Contains 8 exhibits that focus on stars and constellations.

Virtual Reality Gallery

Offers 4 immersive VR experiences that simulate an exciting journey through space.

Additionally, the gallery includes 4 atrium-based and 6 outdoor installations to engage visitors of all ages.

A Unique Educational Destination

The gallery has been carefully curated to provide a visually rich and intellectually stimulating experience, especially for students. Special activities and a 3D film screening have been arranged to enhance the learning environment.

Key Highlights of the Gallery:

India’s Tallest Hybrid Dome Planetarium

A 172-seat facility offering stunning visual journeys across the cosmos.

Advanced Observatory Dome

Equipped with a 24-inch telescope for 360-degree viewing and high-end astrophotography.

World’s Largest Functional Mechanical Orrery

With a 6.5-metre diameter, this mechanical model vividly demonstrates planetary motion.

(An orrery is a mechanical model of the solar system that shows the relative positions and motions of the planets and moons around the Sun. It is typically designed to demonstrate how celestial bodies move in their orbits over time).

A Universe of Discovery Awaits

With its blend of scientific knowledge, interactive exhibits, and innovative storytelling, the Astronomy and Space Science Gallery promises to be a standout attraction in Gujarat Science City — a gateway to exploring the cosmos and nurturing curiosity among the next generation of space enthusiasts.

