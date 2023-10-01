Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 starting October 8

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Oct 1: The most-awaited festive event in India, ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF), will start from October 8 with 24 hours early access for Prime members. Customers can enjoy never-seen-before deals on the widest selection of products for customers, at great value and with the convenience of fast and reliable delivery.

Commenting on the date announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon said, “We are geared-up to bring ‘boxes of happiness’ to our customers pan India and offer them a wide selection, unmatched value and convenience of shopping from anywhere, anytime along with an array of payment options and in language of their choice. Customers will get access to thousands of new launches from leading brands, and lakhs of sellers across India.

“Our teams, including our delivery associates are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat. From Amazon Live to new product launches and exciting deals and offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival this year promises to be an outstanding one for our customers and sellers.”

According to a recent study conducted by Nielsen Media, commissioned by Amazon India, consumers across India are bullish, excited and more eager-than-ever to shop online during this festive season. 81% indicated strong sentiment and intent; 78 per cent trust online shopping and 1 in 2 intend to increase online spending, compared to last festive period. Consumers expect a wide selection, unmatched value with competitive pricing, plus convenience of easy returns and exchange, which is driving the core online shopping experience. The study also revealed that for 68 per cent of consumers, Amazon.in is their go-to and convenient online shopping destination, with almost half identifying Amazon.in as the most trusted and loved online brand for festive shopping; 75 per cent consumers find the widest range and selection of products and brands on Amazon.in.

Here’s a sneak peek into what the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.in would look like:

Latest Smartphones starting from Rs 5,699 with 5G mobiles starting from Rs 8,999

Electronics & Accessories starting from Rs. 99

Up to 65 per cent off on Appliances

Up to 60 per cent off on TVs

Home, Kitchen and Outdoor items starting from INR 49

Up to 60 per cent off on daily need items

50-80 per cent off on top fashion & beauty brands

Up to 18 months No cost EMI on top mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Laptops, Electronics

Save more with coupons on 10 lakh+ items

Make festival shopping more rewarding with SBI bank debit or credit cards and get 10% instant discount. With Amazon Pay Later, customers can get instant credit up to Rs. 1 lakh to shop now and pay next month. With the lifetime free Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card customers can enjoy 5% unlimited cashback, those applying for the card also get welcome rewards worth Rs. 2500.

There are exchange and no cost EMI options to make this festive shopping more affordable. Those who are in the gifting mode can enjoy up to 10 per cent back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards. With Amazon Pay ‘Everybody can fly’. Customers can plan their festive and winter holiday travel and get up to 40 per cent on hotels, flights to domestic and international locations, train tickets and more.