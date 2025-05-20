Tata Chemicals’ Mambattu Unit Wins Bronze at CII-South EHS Awards 2024

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, May 20: Tata Chemicals Limited’s Mambattu Unit has been honoured with the prestigious Bronze Award at the 17th Edition of the CII-South Region EHS (Environment, Health & Safety) Excellence Awards 2024.

This recognition from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has highlighted Tata Chemicals’ steadfast commitment to workplace safety and environmental stewardship.

By receiving this award, Tata Chemicals has demonstrated its ongoing dedication to advancing best practices in environment, health, and safety. The company has consistently fostered a culture that prioritizes the well-being of its employees and stakeholders, while also embracing sustainability at every level of its operations.

The company has reaffirmed its commitment to EHS excellence and remains focused on building a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future for all.